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XAG/USD Forecast 02/10: $60 Support Ahead Of NFP
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The silver market remains noisy overall, as the interest rate situation continues to be a massive factor. With Non-Farm Payrolls on Friday, the market waits.
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