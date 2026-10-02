Janashakthi Life Recognized Among Sri Lanka's Top 20 Women-Friendly Workplaces 2026

Janashakthi Life said it has been recognised among Sri Lanka's Top 20 Women-Friendly Workplaces for 2026 at the Satynmag Women Friendly Workplace Awards.

The life insurer, part of JXG, the Janashakthi Group, linked the recognition to its efforts to support women's career development and progression into leadership roles across the business.

According to the company, women hold leadership responsibilities in business, operations and corporate functions, with growing representation in life insurance sales management. The release did not provide figures for women's share of the workforce or management positions.

Janashakthi Life said its development initiatives include leadership training, mentoring, exposure to different functions and career development opportunities. It described these measures as part of its approach to helping women build careers and broaden their experience.

Ravi Liyanage, director and chief executive of Janashakthi Insurance PLC, said the recognition encouraged the company to strengthen its support for female employees.

“Our approach also recognises that building a women-friendly workplace goes beyond representation. It requires an environment where women are supported throughout different stages of their careers and continue to have access to opportunities for growth, development, and meaningful contribution,” he said.

Danushka Samarasinghe, head of human resources at Janashakthi Insurance PLC, said support should form part of employees' daily experience.

“Creating a women-friendly workplace is about supporting women through different stages of their lives while continuing to give them opportunities to learn, contribute, and progress.”

The company also reported five consecutive years of Great Place to Work recognition and inclusion among Sri Lanka's 50 Best Workplaces for 2026.

Established in 1994, Janashakthi Life said it serves customers through a network of more than 76 branches across Sri Lanka. The company described employee development and workplace inclusion as continuing priorities alongside its life insurance business.