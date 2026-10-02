MENAFN - Market Press Release) Corda Launches AI-Powered Authority Intelligence Platform To Transform How Brands Build Digital Auth October 1, 2026 3:32 am - Corda connects website intelligence, competitive analysis, publisher discovery, and campaign execution to give brands a clearer path to building digital authority.

Dubai, October 1, 2026 Corda today announced the official launch of its AI-powered authority intelligence platform, introducing a new approach to how brands and marketing teams understand, build, and measure digital authority.

For years, authority building has largely been reduced to a collection of disconnected metrics: domain authority, referring domains, backlinks, rankings, traffic, and publisher scores.

While these numbers can describe what is happening, they rarely explain why a brand is losing ground to competitors or, more importantly, what it should do about it.

Corda was built to address that gap.

The platform brings website analysis, competitor intelligence, publisher discovery, campaign planning, and performance reporting into a single connected workspace.

Rather than asking marketing teams to optimize individual metrics, Corda analyzes relationships among a brand, its competitors, the topics they compete for, and the publishers influencing those markets to identify authority gaps and the actions that can close them.

At the center of this approach is Corda's Live Authority Graph, which maps the connections between brands, competitors, publishers, topics, and areas of influence across a market.

This continuously updated view helps marketing teams understand not simply how much authority they have, but where that authority comes from, where it is missing, and where meaningful opportunities exist.

In this context, Ejaz Ahmed, the co-founder of Corda, told the press,“Don't optimize isolated metrics; understand the problem behind them.”

He also added,“That belief shaped the entire product. We have spent years working across SEO, publisher outreach, content, and digital campaigns, and we repeatedly saw the same problem. Teams had access to more data than ever, but still had to piece together the answer themselves. Corda is built to connect those signals and turn them into a clear course of action.”

From Authority Analysis To Action:

Corda is designed to take marketing teams beyond research and reporting.

Its AI Publisher Discovery capability identifies publishing opportunities based on a brand's topics, audience, competitive landscape, and campaign objectives, helping teams move away from generic publisher lists and toward more relevant opportunities.

The platform's Campaign Builder then turns those insights into structured campaigns that teams can plan, execute, and track from the same environment.

This creates a connected workflow:

Understand the market? identify the authority gap? discover relevant opportunities? build the campaign? track what happens next.

This approach is especially relevant as search continues to change. Brands are no longer competing only for traditional search rankings.

Their visibility increasingly depends on how consistently they appear across search results, AI-generated answers, industry publications, relevant conversations, and other sources that shape how audiences discover and evaluate them.

That makes authority harder to understand through a single metric.

Corda's approach is built on the idea that digital authority is an interconnected system, not a number on a dashboard.

Built From Years Of Real-World Authority Building:

Corda's technology is shaped by years of hands-on experience in SEO, publisher outreach, content, and campaign strategy.

The platform's underlying intelligence has been informed by data and operational experience spanning more than 95,000+ publishers, 150,000+ content articles, and 250,000+ links created by the same team over the last ten years

Corda's publisher network includes more than 85,000+ vetted sites, giving the platform a broad foundation for identifying and evaluating potential publishing opportunities.

The result is a platform designed not simply to automate outreach, but to help marketing teams make better-informed decisions before a campaign begins.

“For years, we've watched good brands lose visibility not because they lacked substance, but because they couldn't see where the gap actually was,” said Ahmed.

“There was always another spreadsheet, another SEO report, another publisher list, or another metric to review. The real challenge was connecting it all. We built Corda to make that connection.”

A New Operating Layer For Authority Building:

Corda is built for SEO agencies, in-house marketing teams, and growing brands that need a more connected way to plan and manage authority-building campaigns.

Instead of operating across separate tools for website analysis, competitor research, publisher discovery, campaign planning, and reporting, teams can bring these activities into one workflow.

The goal is not to add another dashboard to the marketing stack. It is to give teams a clearer answer to a much more important question: What should we do next to strengthen our position in the market?

Corda officially launches on October 1, 2026, at 12:00 PM, with a launch event bringing together marketing leaders, agency partners, industry professionals, and early adopters for a first look at the platform and its approach to authority intelligence.

About Corda:

Corda is an AI-powered authority intelligence platform built for SEO agencies, in-house marketing teams, and growing brands.

It brings together website analysis, competitor intelligence, publisher discovery, campaign planning, and reporting in one connected workspace.

Corda is built on the belief that you can't understand digital authority through a single metric.

By connecting the signals that influence a brand's visibility across search and digital ecosystems, Corda helps teams identify authority gaps, discover relevant opportunities, plan campaigns, and make more informed decisions about where to invest their efforts.

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