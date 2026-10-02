Global Security Operations Center As A Service (Socaas) Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 AI-Powered Security Drives 9.6% CAGR To $27.1 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global SoC as a Service Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis Report by Offering, Enterprise Size, Service, Application, End Use, Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2026-2033" has been added tooffering.

Global SoC as a Service Market to Reach USD 27.1 Billion by 2033 as Cybersecurity Outsourcing Accelerates

The Global SoC as a Service Market is projected to reach USD 27.1 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 9.6% during 2026-2033. Growth is being driven by rising demand for continuous threat monitoring, outsourced security operations, regulatory compliance, and cost-efficient cybersecurity capabilities. Sophisticated cyberattacks, hybrid work models, cybersecurity talent shortages, and expanding digital attack surfaces are further accelerating enterprise adoption.

Organizations are increasingly replacing or supplementing in-house security operations with subscription-based services that provide threat detection, incident response, compliance reporting, and security intelligence. Automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, XDR, SIEM, SOAR, and cloud security technologies are improving threat prioritization, reducing alert fatigue, and strengthening cyber resilience across industries.

Key SoC as a Service Market Insights



Fully Managed services led the offering segment with USD 8.0 billion in 2025 and are projected to reach USD 15.9 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 9.2%.

Co-Managed services are forecast to record a CAGR of 10.3% during 2026-2033, supported by hybrid SOC models and collaboration between internal teams and external specialists.

Large Enterprises generated USD 8.3 billion in 2025 and are expected to reach USD 16.7 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 9.3%.

Small & Medium Enterprises are projected to expand at a CAGR of 10.1%, driven by limited in-house resources and increased access to subscription-based security services.

Incident Response Services led the service segment with USD 4.5 billion in 2025, while Detection Services are expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% through 2033.

Endpoint Security dominated the application segment with USD 3.4 billion in 2025. Application Security is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period.

BFSI led end-use demand with USD 3.1 billion in 2025, while Other End Uses are expected to register the fastest CAGR of 14.4%. North America generated USD 5.0 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 10.0 billion by 2033. LAMEA is expected to record the fastest regional CAGR of 10.9%.

Growth Drivers and Market Opportunities

Demand for advanced cybersecurity solutions continues to increase as threat actors deploy more sophisticated attack methods. AI-driven automation, cloud-based managed security services, proactive threat hunting, and enhanced detection capabilities are creating significant opportunities for providers. Compliance-focused services for regulated industries and expanded support for cloud-native and hybrid infrastructure are also expected to contribute to market growth.

Co-Managed services are gaining momentum among enterprises with established security teams that need additional monitoring capacity, advanced platforms, and specialized expertise. This delivery model enables organizations to maintain strategic control while improving visibility, threat intelligence, and incident response performance across complex IT environments.

Small & Medium Enterprises represent another important growth segment. Ransomware, phishing, data privacy requirements, and cloud migration are encouraging smaller organizations to adopt scalable managed security operations without making substantial investments in internal infrastructure or specialist personnel.

Market expansion may be constrained by high operational costs, data privacy concerns, regulatory complexity, integration challenges, and technological fragmentation. Organizations also face uncertainty when evaluating return on investment and connecting managed services with existing security environments.

Application and Industry Outlook

Endpoint Security remains a major application area as enterprises protect laptops, desktops, mobile devices, and connected endpoints across distributed workplaces. Network Security demand is supported by continuous traffic monitoring, intrusion detection, firewall management, and zero-trust initiatives. Cloud Security is expanding alongside hybrid and multi-cloud adoption, while Application Security demand is rising across web platforms, APIs, DevSecOps environments, and application-layer protection.

BFSI continues to lead end-use adoption due to stringent compliance requirements and persistent exposure to financial cybercrime. IT & Telecom organizations require continuous monitoring across large-scale networks and cloud ecosystems, while healthcare providers are strengthening protection for electronic health records, connected medical devices, and digitized clinical systems. Government & Public Sector, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, and Transportation & Logistics are also increasing investment to protect critical infrastructure, operational technology, smart grids, connected fleets, and supply chains.

Regional Market Outlook

North America is expected to retain its leadership through 2033, supported by mature cybersecurity infrastructure, strong adoption of managed services, and the presence of major technology providers. Europe is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% during 2026-2033 as GDPR, data sovereignty requirements, and regulated-industry demand support compliance-focused security operations.

Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a CAGR of 10.2%, driven by digital transformation, cloud adoption, rising cyberattacks, and investment across BFSI, healthcare, telecom, and manufacturing. LAMEA is expected to grow at the fastest regional rate as organizations strengthen cyber resilience, protect critical infrastructure, and adopt managed security models amid continued digitalization.

Competitive Landscape

The SoC as a Service Market includes MDR specialists, managed security service providers, telecom-based security companies, and cybersecurity platform vendors. Providers compete through cloud-native security operations, AI-powered detection, compliance readiness, proactive threat hunting, and integration with existing security tools.

Arctic Wolf Networks and eSentire maintain strong market positions through managed detection and response, AI-assisted analytics, and proactive security operations. Expel, ReliaQuest, and Secureworks strengthen competition through workflow automation, cloud-native detection, and advanced threat intelligence. AT&T, IBM, Palo Alto Networks, Verizon Business, and Orange Cyberdefense contribute global infrastructure, XDR capabilities, cyber intelligence, and regulated-industry expertise.

Recent Market Developments



2026-March: Arctic Wolf acquired Sevco Security to strengthen exposure management, asset visibility, attack surface intelligence, and managed SOC platform capabilities.

2026-March: Arctic Wolf launched Aurora Agentic SOC, combining AI agents with human expertise to support investigation, threat hunting, incident response, risk management, and SOC orchestration.

2026-April: Arctic Wolf expanded global security operations through the Aurora Superintelligence Platform, increasing AI-powered detection, investigation, and response capacity.

2025-April: Arctic Wolf partnered with Anthropic to develop autonomous SOC technologies using advanced AI models and managed security operations expertise. eSentire launched AI Investigator in Canada to automate threat investigation, accelerate incident analysis, and provide contextual security event insights.

Companies Profiled



Arctic Wolf Networks, Inc.

eSentire, Inc.

Expel, Inc.

ReliaQuest, LLC

Secureworks Corp. (Sophos Ltd.)

AT&T Inc.

IBM Corporation

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc. Orange Cyberdefense S.A.

Market Report Segmentation



Offering: Fully Managed and Co-Managed

Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises

Service: Incident Response Services, Detection Services, and Prevention Services

Application: Endpoint Security, Network Security, Cloud Security, Application Security, and Other Application

End Use: BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Government & Public Sector, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Transportation & Logistics, and Other End Uses Geography: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA

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