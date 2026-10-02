Point-Of-Use Water Treatment Systems Market Forecasts Growth From $12.13B (2026) To $16.38B By 2031, Profiling Pentair, LG Electronics, A.O. Smith & Panasonic

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Point-of-use Water Treatment Systems Market by Device, Technology, Sales Channel, Application & Region - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global point-of-use water treatment systems market is projected to grow from USD 12.13 billion in 2026 to USD 16.38 billion by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate of 6.2% during the forecast period. Rising concerns about drinking water quality, increased awareness of waterborne diseases, rapid urbanization, industrial pollution, and aging municipal infrastructure are accelerating demand for reliable water purification systems across residential and non-residential applications.

Point-of-use water treatment systems are increasingly deployed to address microorganisms, dissolved salts, heavy metals, chlorine, sediments, chemicals, and emerging pollutants. Market expansion is also supported by rising disposable incomes, residential construction activity, stringent water quality requirements, and growing demand for sustainable alternatives to bottled water. Technological advances-including smart monitoring, high-efficiency membranes, energy-efficient operation, enhanced filtration performance, and low-water-wastage designs-are improving system performance and user convenience.

Whole-House Water Treatment Systems Set to Record the Fastest Device Growth

Whole-house water treatment is projected to be the fastest-growing device segment during the forecast period. Demand is rising for centralized systems that treat water across household outlets while addressing hard water, chlorine, sediments, heavy metals, and other contaminants that may affect drinking water, plumbing infrastructure, and appliances.

Urbanization, aging water networks, awareness of waterborne diseases, higher household incomes, residential construction, and increased emphasis on in-home wellness are encouraging investment in whole-house systems. Their ability to reduce maintenance costs and extend appliance life is expected to strengthen adoption further.

Reverse Osmosis Technology to Deliver the Highest Growth Rate

Reverse osmosis systems are forecast to be the fastest-growing technology segment. Consumers are increasingly adopting RO-based point-of-use water treatment systems because of their effectiveness against a broad range of contaminants, including dissolved salts, heavy metals, microorganisms, chemicals, and emerging pollutants.

Declining freshwater quality, groundwater contamination, industrial activity, and deteriorating water infrastructure are contributing to residential demand. High-efficiency membranes, smart monitoring capabilities, and designs that reduce water wastage are further enhancing adoption. Rising incomes, stricter water quality regulations, and awareness of waterborne diseases are also expected to support segment growth.

Non-Residential Applications to Expand at the Fastest Pace

The non-residential segment is projected to register the highest application growth rate, reflecting increased demand for high-quality drinking water in commercial, institutional, healthcare, hospitality, educational, and industrial facilities. Health and safety regulations, greater awareness of water quality, and the requirement to provide safe water for employees, customers, patients, students, and visitors are driving installations.

Growth in offices, hotels, restaurants, hospitals, schools, and public facilities-particularly across developing economies-is expanding the addressable market. Organizations are also replacing bottled water with on-site purification systems to reduce operating costs, plastic consumption, and environmental impact.

Asia Pacific Positioned as the Fastest-Growing Regional Market

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market through 2031. Rapid urbanization, population growth, rising disposable incomes, industrialization, groundwater contamination, and aging infrastructure are increasing demand for safe drinking water across China, India, Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines.

The region's expanding middle class, growing residential and commercial construction, government clean-water initiatives, awareness of waterborne diseases, and strong regional manufacturing base are supporting market development. Continued product innovation and adoption of smart, energy-efficient purification technologies are expected to provide additional momentum.

Competitive Landscape

Companies covered in the point-of-use water treatment systems market report include Pentair (UK), Eureka Forbes (India), Panasonic Holdings Corporation (Japan), LG Electronics (South Korea), A.O. Smith (US), Kent RO Systems Ltd. (India), Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), Whirlpool Corporation (US), Coway Co., Ltd. (South Korea), and Havells India Limited (India).

The competitive analysis examines company profiles, products, service offerings, market shares, recent developments, and growth strategies. It also evaluates mergers, acquisitions, product launches, expansions, investments, and emerging startups across the point-of-use water treatment systems ecosystem.

Research Coverage

The report categorizes the market by device, technology, sales channel, application, and region. Device categories comprise tabletop pitchers, whole-house water treatment systems, faucet-mounted filters, countertop units, under-the-sink filters, free-standing water purifiers, and other devices.

Technology categories include reverse osmosis systems, ultrafiltration systems, distillation, disinfection, activated carbon, ion exchange, and other technologies. Sales channels include direct sales and distributors or third-party sales, while applications are divided into residential and non-residential markets.

The research assesses market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. Key growth drivers include rising water pollution and untreated wastewater, rapid population growth, greater awareness of water treatment benefits, and technological innovation. Identified restraints include high installation, equipment, and operating costs; substantial bottled-water consumption and alternative urban water sources; and regional differences in water quality.

Opportunities include the expanding middle-class population and support from governments and nongovernmental organizations. Key challenges include aging infrastructure, limited rural reach, and maintenance barriers. The report also provides analysis of product development, research and development activities, technology pipelines, product and service launches, profitable regional markets, untapped geographies, recent investments, and market diversification opportunities.

Research Participant Profile



By company type: Tier 1, 40%; Tier 2, 30%; and Tier 3, 30%.

By designation: Directors, 30%; managers, 20%; and others, 50%.

Other designations include sales, marketing, and product managers.

By region: North America, 20%; Europe, 10%; Asia Pacific, 40%; South America, 10%; and Middle East & Africa, 20%. Tier 1 companies have revenue greater than USD 1 billion; Tier 2 companies have revenue of USD 500 million to USD 1 billion; and Tier 3 companies have revenue below USD 500 million.

Value for Market Stakeholders

The report provides market leaders and new entrants with revenue estimates for the overall point-of-use water treatment systems market and its subsegments. It supports competitive benchmarking, business positioning, investment planning, and go-to-market strategy development. Stakeholders can use the findings to evaluate market conditions, identify high-growth technologies and applications, assess regional opportunities, and understand the factors shaping demand through 2031.

Key Attributes:

