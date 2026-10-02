Secure File Transfer Market Forecasts Growth From $5.69B (2026) To $8.34B By 2031, Profiling IBM, Fortra, OPSWAT, Axway & Oracle

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Secure File Transfer Market by Solution, Services, Transfer Type - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global secure file transfer (SFT) market is projected to grow from USD 5.69 billion in 2026 to USD 8.34 billion by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate of 8.0% during the forecast period. Tightening data protection regulations, expanding hybrid work models, rising cyberattacks, and increased enterprise data exchange are accelerating the modernization of legacy file transfer infrastructure.

Organizations are prioritizing secure file transfer solutions that provide encryption, centralized visibility, automation, compliance reporting, identity validation, and policy-based governance. Growing reliance on external partners, interconnected business ecosystems, and multi-cloud environments is also increasing demand for scalable platforms that protect sensitive information without compromising operational efficiency or regulatory compliance.

Healthcare Segment to Record the Highest Growth Rate

Healthcare is expected to register the highest CAGR among industry verticals during the forecast period. Growth is being driven by the need to securely exchange protected health information across increasingly interconnected healthcare environments. Telehealth adoption, electronic health record modernization, and interoperability initiatives are increasing the volume of sensitive patient information transferred among hospitals, laboratories, pharmacies, insurers, and external healthcare partners.

These developments are strengthening demand for encrypted, policy-driven platforms that enable secure, compliant, and real-time data exchange. HIPAA and HITECH requirements are also prompting healthcare organizations to improve audit logging, multi-factor authentication, identity validation, and centralized monitoring across file transfer environments to reduce cybersecurity and compliance risks.

SMEs to Represent the Fastest-Growing Organization Size Segment

Small and medium-sized enterprises are expected to record the highest CAGR by organization size. SMEs are replacing email attachments, consumer-grade file-sharing tools, and legacy FTP systems with managed and automated transfer platforms that strengthen data protection and improve operational efficiency.

Cloud-native SFT solutions and Managed File Transfer-as-a-Service offerings are supporting adoption by reducing infrastructure requirements, maintenance demands, and upfront investment. Subscription-based pricing, faster deployment cycles, limited internal cybersecurity resources, and evolving compliance obligations are further encouraging SMEs to implement scalable secure file transfer platforms.

System-to-System Transfer to Hold the Largest Market Share

System-to-system transfer is expected to account for the largest market size by transfer type during the forecast period. Organizations in banking, manufacturing, telecommunications, retail, and supply chain industries depend on continuous file movement for payment processing, order management, electronic data interchange transactions, production updates, and other recurring operations.

These high-volume workflows require minimal manual intervention and place a premium on reliability, automation, monitoring, recovery, and uninterrupted availability. Adoption of hybrid IT infrastructure and expansion of partner ecosystems are further increasing demand for secure file transfer platforms capable of supporting continuous, scalable data exchange between systems.

Market Drivers, Opportunities, Restraints, and Challenges



Key drivers: Rising cyberattacks targeting file transfer ecosystems; growing compliance mandates and Zero Trust adoption; and expansion of cloud environments, hybrid work, and enterprise data exchange.

Market restraints: Complex migration from legacy file transfer infrastructure, limited SME budgets, and continued dependence on unsecured sharing tools.

Growth opportunities: AI-driven secure transfer for high-value enterprise data, increasing demand for managed and compliance-focused SFT services, quantum-secure SFT innovation, and expansion across emerging economies. Industry challenges: Maintaining security visibility across hybrid transfer environments, balancing transfer performance with security requirements, and addressing shortages of expertise in advanced SFT deployment and governance.

Competitive Landscape

Major vendors operating in the global secure file transfer market include IBM (US), OPSWAT (US), Fortra (US), Progress Software (US), Thru, Inc. (Boomi) (US), Axway (US), OpenText (Canada), Check Point (US), TransferNow (France), Kiteworks (US), Oracle (US), Cleo (US), SEEBURGER (Denmark), Files.com (US), Glasswall (UK), Owl Cyber Defense (US), South River Technologies (US), FileCloud (US), Primeur (Switzerland), Menlo Security (US), Resec (Israel), Pro2col (UK), JSCAPE (Redwood) (US), Advenica (Sweden), Sasa Software (Israel), Waterfall Security Solutions (Israel), and Coviant Software (US).

The competitive assessment examines market shares, growth strategies, product and service portfolios, company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies. It includes a detailed evaluation of leading participants such as IBM, OPSWAT, Fortra, Progress Software, and Thru, Inc. (Boomi).

Research Coverage

The report segments and forecasts the secure file transfer market by offering, transfer type, deployment mode, organization size, vertical, and region. Offerings include solutions and services. Transfer types comprise system-to-system, user-to-system, and person-to-person transfer. Deployment modes include on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments, while organization sizes cover large enterprises and SMEs.

Vertical analysis encompasses banking, financial services and insurance; government and defense; energy and utilities; manufacturing; healthcare; IT and telecommunications; retail and eCommerce; and other industries. Regional market development analysis identifies opportunities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

The research also provides insights into upcoming technologies, research and development activity, and new product and service launches. Market diversification coverage includes untapped geographies, investments, new offerings, and recent industry developments.

Primary Research Breakdown

The study incorporates perspectives from industry experts across component suppliers, Tier 1 companies, and original equipment manufacturers. Primary respondents were distributed as follows:



By company type: Tier 1 companies, 35%; Tier 2 companies, 40%; and Tier 3 companies, 25%.

By designation: C-level executives, 60%; director-level respondents, 25%; and other respondents, 15%. By region: North America, 35%; Europe, 25%; Asia Pacific, 20%; Middle East and Africa, 10%; and Latin America, 10%.

Benefits for Market Participants

The report provides market leaders and new entrants with revenue estimates for the overall secure file transfer market and its subsegments. It enables stakeholders to evaluate the competitive landscape, strengthen market positioning, and develop targeted go-to-market strategies. The analysis also supports strategic decision-making by examining market drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, product innovation, regional development, investment activity, and competitive differentiation.



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