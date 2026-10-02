Machine Tools Market Forecasts Growth From $82.4B (2026) To $110.97B By 2033, Profiling Makino, JTEKT, Okuma, DMG Mori & DN Solutions

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Machine Tools Market by Product Type, Automation Type, End-use Industry, Sales Channel, and Region - Global Forecast to 2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global machine tools market is estimated at USD 82.40 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 110.97 billion by 2033, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 4.3%. Growth is being driven by the replacement of conventional equipment with advanced CNC and multi-axis machine tools that improve machining accuracy, shorten setup times, and increase production efficiency.

Manufacturers are also adopting AI-enabled CNC controls, Industrial Internet of Things connectivity, automated machining systems, and digital manufacturing technologies to optimize machine performance, reduce downtime, and support flexible production. Intelligent machine tools are consequently becoming a strategic investment for companies seeking higher productivity, consistent quality, and improved operational efficiency.

Automotive and Transportation to Remain the Largest End-Use Industry

The automotive and transportation industry is expected to hold the largest share of the machine tools market during the forecast period. Investments in electric vehicles, commercial vehicles, and next-generation mobility platforms are increasing demand for precision-engineered components and advanced machining capacity.

High-volume production of engine blocks, transmission housings, battery enclosures, e-axles, brake components, steering systems, and structural chassis parts requires tight dimensional tolerances, repeatable machining accuracy, and short production cycles. These requirements make advanced machine tools essential to both conventional and electric vehicle manufacturing.

In June 2026, GROB-WERKE inaugurated a new Technology and Application Center in Poland. The facility expands the company's capabilities in advanced machining, automation, and electromobility manufacturing while providing localized application engineering and process development for automotive manufacturers. Investments of this kind are expected to accelerate advanced machine tool deployment across next-generation vehicle production.

Turning Machines to Account for a Significant Market Share

Turning machines are projected to retain a significant market position because of their role in producing rotational components with high dimensional accuracy and repeatability. Automotive, aerospace, energy, medical device, and industrial machinery manufacturers depend on turning operations for shafts, axles, bearings, transmission components, hydraulic parts, and precision fasteners.

Demand is rising for CNC turning centers that can perform multiple operations in a single setup, helping manufacturers reduce machining time while maintaining tighter tolerances. In September 2025, DN Solutions presented its Vision 2032 roadmap at EMO 2025, including advanced turning solutions such as the PUMA TT1800SY and PUMA 5100LY integrated with industrial AI and automation technologies. The presentation emphasized process integration and single-setup machining to improve productivity, machining consistency, and operational efficiency.

China to Lead the Asia Pacific Machine Tools Market

China is projected to account for the largest share of the Asia Pacific machine tools market, supported by its extensive manufacturing ecosystem, established industrial base, and government support for advanced manufacturing. Enhanced research and development tax incentives and industrial policies are promoting domestic machine tool innovation, technological self-reliance, and reduced dependence on imported high-end equipment.

Leading domestic manufacturers include General Technology Group Dalian Machine Tool Co., Ltd.; Shenyang Machine Tool Co., Ltd.; JIER Machine-Tool Group; Chongqing Machine Tool (Group) Co., Ltd.; and Nantong Machine Tool Co., Ltd. These companies supply machining solutions to the automotive, aerospace, railway, energy, and general manufacturing industries while strengthening China's domestic machine tool value chain.

In April 2025, Brother Industries, Ltd. announced the establishment of a technology center in Tianjin through its subsidiary, BROTHER MACHINERY SHANGHAI LTD. The center strengthens local application engineering, technical demonstrations, and customer support, supporting the adoption of advanced machining technologies across northern China.

In April 2026, General Technology Group Dalian Machine Tool Co., Ltd. showcased intelligent CNC machine tools and integrated manufacturing solutions at CCMT 2026. The display highlighted digital manufacturing and high-precision machining technologies for strategic industries, reinforcing domestic technological capabilities and China's long-term competitiveness in advanced manufacturing.

Competitive Landscape

The machine tools market includes major global participants such as Makino Inc. of Japan, JTEKT Corporation of Japan, Okuma Corporation of Japan, DMG MORI Co., Ltd. of Japan, and DN Solutions of South Korea. These companies maintain broad product portfolios and extensive global distribution networks. The competitive analysis also examines emerging startups and evaluates contracts, partnerships, agreements, product and service launches, mergers and acquisitions, and other strategic developments.

Research Coverage

The market research categorizes the machine tools industry by product type, automation type, sales channel, end-use industry, and region. Product categories comprise milling machines, turning machines, grinding machines, electrical discharge machines, machining centers, and other machine tool types. Automation categories include CNC and conventional equipment, while sales channels cover events and exhibitions, dealers and distributors, and direct sales.

End-use industries include aerospace, medical, semiconductor, automotive and transportation, capital goods, energy and power, sheet metals, and other industries. Regional coverage encompasses North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

The study includes in-depth interviews with CEOs, marketing directors, innovation and technology directors, and other executives from organizations operating in the market. Respondents were distributed as follows:



By company type: Machine tool manufacturers, 35%; Tier 1 and Tier 2 companies, 41%; and end users, 24%.

By designation: C-level executives, 60%; directors, 10%; and other respondents, 30%. By region: Asia Pacific, 40%; Europe, 30%; North America, 20%; and Rest of the World, 10%.

Market Drivers, Opportunities, Restraints, and Challenges



Key growth drivers: Reshoring and supply chain localization; the shift toward multi-axis machining and lights-out manufacturing; growing factory automation; and rising investment in high-end CNC machine tools for precision manufacturing.

Market restraint: High capital intensity and prolonged investment cycles that can delay equipment requirements and purchasing decisions.

Growth opportunities: Subscription-based digital services that create new revenue models for machine tool OEMs, along with AI-enabled autonomous machining and integrated digital manufacturing ecosystems. Industry challenges: Dependence on critical precision components that can extend equipment lead times, as well as hardware commoditization that is shifting competition toward software and digital capabilities.

Benefits for Market Participants

The report provides market leaders and new entrants with revenue estimates for the overall machine tools market and its subsegments. It also helps stakeholders assess the competitive landscape, strengthen market positioning, develop go-to-market strategies, and evaluate market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Additional coverage includes upcoming technologies, research and development activity, new product and service launches, high-growth regional markets, untapped geographies, recent investments, and market diversification opportunities. The competitive assessment evaluates market rankings, growth strategies, and service offerings from Makino Inc., JTEKT Corporation, Okuma Corporation, DMG MORI Co., Ltd., DN Solutions, and other leading machine tool companies.



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