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Smart HVAC Controls Market Outlook 2026-2035 - Featuring Profiles Of 3 Leading Companies: Honeywell International, Johnson Controls International, And Carrier Global Corporation


2026-10-02 04:17:07
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Smart HVAC Controls Gain Momentum as AI, IoT and Building Retrofits Drive Energy-Efficient Automation

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Smart HVAC Controls Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart HVAC controls market was valued at USD 44.3 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 108.8 billion by 2035, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 9.6%. Market growth is being supported by accelerating smart building development, increased home automation, stricter energy efficiency regulations, and rising demand for lower operating costs across residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

Advances in Internet of Things connectivity, artificial intelligence, data analytics, and cloud-based HVAC platforms are transforming heating, ventilation, and air conditioning management. These technologies enable centralized monitoring, automated performance optimization, predictive maintenance, and more precise control of energy consumption. As building owners prioritize operational efficiency and sustainability, demand for connected HVAC controls is expected to remain strong throughout the forecast period.

Government policies focused on carbon reduction and building energy performance are also contributing to global smart HVAC controls market expansion. Regulatory frameworks increasingly require improved efficiency, performance reporting, and energy management in both existing properties and new construction. Public incentives, renovation programs, and sustainability initiatives are encouraging property owners to adopt intelligent HVAC technologies as part of broader building modernization strategies.

The retrofit segment generated USD 28.27 billion in 2025, reflecting strong demand for cost-effective upgrades to existing HVAC infrastructure. Retrofitting enables commercial property owners, public institutions, and residential customers to incorporate intelligent controls while retaining core heating and cooling equipment. This approach can reduce capital requirements, accelerate efficiency improvements, and support compliance with evolving environmental standards. Government-backed renovation and energy upgrade programs are expected to sustain retrofit activity across aging building portfolios.

Building automation system controllers accounted for USD 12.25 billion in market revenue in 2025. The segment is benefiting from growing demand for centralized building management, coordinated system operation, and advanced energy monitoring. These controllers support automation and analytics across large or complex facilities, helping operators improve performance, reduce energy waste, and meet regulatory reporting requirements. Their role in integrating HVAC equipment with wider smart building platforms is expected to support continued adoption.

North America held a leading 39.8% share of the smart HVAC controls market in 2025. Regional growth is supported by mature smart home adoption, extensive commercial building automation, established technology infrastructure, and favorable energy efficiency policies. Federal and state incentive programs are accelerating HVAC modernization in existing buildings and encouraging intelligent controls in new developments. Early adoption of connected thermostats, sensors, automation controllers, and data-driven platforms continues to strengthen North America's market position.

Competition within the global smart HVAC controls market remains focused on product innovation, digital integration, strategic partnerships, and geographic expansion. Suppliers are investing in IoT-enabled platforms, AI-powered analytics, cloud-based control systems, and predictive maintenance capabilities to improve customer outcomes and strengthen recurring digital service opportunities.

Companies are also collaborating with construction firms, utilities, property managers, and technology providers to integrate HVAC controls into comprehensive smart building ecosystems. Localized manufacturing and regional expansion strategies are helping suppliers address regulatory requirements, improve supply chain resilience, and manage production and distribution costs.

Key companies operating in the global smart HVAC controls market include Carrier Global Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, Johnson Controls International plc, Schneider Electric SE, Daikin Industries Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., Bosch Thermotechnology, Trane Technologies plc, Lennox International Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Delta Controls Inc., Distech Controls Inc., KMC Controls Inc., Regin Group, Aprilaire, Carel Industries, Ecobee Inc., and Nest Labs under Google LLC.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

  • Assessment of industry trends, growth drivers, market challenges, emerging opportunities, and regulatory developments
  • Competitive landscape analysis supported by Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL frameworks
  • Global market sizing, segment analysis, and regional forecasts through 2035
  • Detailed company profiles covering business strategies, financial insights, competitive positioning, and SWOT analysis

The smart HVAC controls market is positioned for sustained growth as governments, businesses, and consumers increase investments in building automation and energy management. Continued innovation in connected controls, artificial intelligence, and cloud-based platforms is expected to expand system capabilities while helping building owners reduce costs, improve equipment performance, and advance long-term sustainability objectives.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 170
Forecast Period 2025 - 2035
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $44.3 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $108.8 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.6%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
1.1 Market scope and definition
1.2 Research design
1.2.1 Research approach
1.2.2 Data collection methods
1.3 Data mining sources
1.3.1 Global
1.3.2 Regional/Country
1.4 Base estimates and calculations
1.4.1 Base year calculation
1.4.2 Key trends for market estimation
1.5 Primary research and validation
1.5.1 Primary sources
1.6 Forecast model
1.7 Research assumptions and limitations
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360-degree synopsis
2.2 Key market trends
2.2.1 Product type trends
2.2.2 Application trends
2.2.3 Deployment trends
2.2.4 End-user industry trends
2.2.5 Regional trends
2.3 TAM Analysis, 2026-2035 (USD Million)
2.4 CXO perspectives: Strategic imperatives
2.4.1 Executive decision points
2.4.2 Critical success factors
2.5 Future outlook and strategic recommendations
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Supplier landscape
3.1.2 Profit margin
3.1.3 Cost structure
3.1.4 Value addition at each stage
3.1.5 Factor affecting the value chain
3.1.6 Disruptions
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Rising adoption of smart buildings and home automation
3.2.1.2 Increasing focus on energy efficiency and cost optimization
3.2.1.3 Government regulations and sustainability mandates
3.2.1.4 Advancements in IoT, AI, and cloud-based HVAC technologies
3.2.1.5 Expansion of commercial and industrial infrastructure
3.2.2 Pitfalls and challenges
3.2.2.1 High initial installation and integration costs
3.2.2.2 Data security and privacy concerns
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.4.1 North America
3.4.2 Europe
3.4.3 Asia-Pacific
3.4.4 Latin America
3.4.5 Middle East & Africa
3.5 Porter's analysis
3.6 PESTEL analysis
3.7 Technology and Innovation landscape
3.7.1 Current technological trends
3.7.2 Emerging technologies
3.8 Emerging Business Models
3.9 Compliance Requirements
3.10 Sustainability Initiatives
3.11 Supply Chain Resilience
3.12 Geopolitical Analysis
3.13 Digital Transformation
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2025
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.2.1 by region
4.2.1.1 North America
4.2.1.2 Europe
4.2.1.3 Asia-Pacific
4.2.1.4 Latin America
4.2.1.5 Middle East & Africa
4.2.2 Market concentration analysis
4.3 Competitive benchmarking of key players
4.3.1 Product portfolio comparison
4.3.1.1 Product range breadth
4.3.1.2 Technology
4.3.1.3 Innovation
4.3.2 Geographic presence comparison
4.3.2.1 Global footprint analysis
4.3.2.2 Service network coverage
4.3.2.3 Market penetration by region
4.3.3 Competitive positioning matrix
4.3.3.1 Leaders
4.3.3.2 Challengers
4.3.3.3 Followers
4.3.3.4 Niche players
4.3.4 Strategic outlook matrix
4.4 Key developments, 2022-2025
4.4.1 Mergers and acquisitions
4.4.2 Partnerships and collaborations
4.4.3 Technological advancements
4.4.4 Expansion and investment strategies
4.4.5 Sustainability initiatives
4.4.6 Digital transformation initiatives
4.5 Emerging/ startup competitors landscape
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Product Type, 2022-2035 (USD Million)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Smart thermostats
5.3 Building automation system (BAS) controllers
5.4 Sensors (all types combined)
5.5 Actuators & valves
5.6 Software & services (cloud platforms, analytics)
5.7 Others
Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Application, 2022-2035 (USD Million)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Residential
6.3 Commercial
6.4 Industrial
Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Deployment, 2022-2035 (USD Million)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 New construction
7.3 Retrofit
Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by End-use Industry, 2022-2035 (USD Million)
8.1 Key Trends
8.2 Commercial offices
8.3 Retail
8.4 Healthcare
8.5 Education
8.6 Hospitality
8.7 Data centers
8.8 Government & public buildings
8.9 Others
Chapter 9 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2022-2035 (USD Million)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 North America
9.2.1 U.S.
9.2.2 Canada
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 France
9.3.4 Spain
9.3.5 Italy
9.3.6 Netherlands
9.4 Asia-Pacific
9.4.1 China
9.4.2 India
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 Australia
9.4.5 South Korea
9.5 Latin America
9.5.1 Brazil
9.5.2 Mexico
9.5.3 Argentina
9.6 Middle East and Africa
9.6.1 Saudi Arabia
9.6.2 South Africa
9.6.3 UAE
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
10.1 Global Key Players
10.1.1 Honeywell International Inc.
10.1.2 Johnson Controls International plc
10.1.3 Carrier Global Corporation
10.1.4 Emerson Electric Co.
10.1.5 Daikin Industries Ltd.
10.1.6 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
10.1.7 Bosch Thermotechnology (Robert Bosch GmbH)
10.1.8 Siemens AG
10.1.9 Schneider Electric SE
10.2 Regional Key Players
10.2.1 North America
10.2.1.1 Aprilaire
10.2.1.2 Ecobee Inc.
10.2.1.3 Delta Controls Inc.
10.2.1.4 Nest Labs (Google LLC)
10.2.1.5 Lennox International Inc.
10.2.1.6 KMC Controls Inc.
10.2.2 Europe
10.2.2.1 Carel Industries
10.2.2.2 Regin Group
10.2.2.3 Distech Controls Inc.
10.2.3 Asia-Pacific
10.2.3.1 LG Electronics Inc.
10.3 Niche / Disruptors
10.3.1 Trane Technologies plc
For more information about this report visit

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