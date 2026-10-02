Smart HVAC Controls Market Outlook 2026-2035 - Featuring Profiles Of 3 Leading Companies: Honeywell International, Johnson Controls International, And Carrier Global Corporation

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Smart HVAC Controls Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart HVAC controls market was valued at USD 44.3 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 108.8 billion by 2035, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 9.6%. Market growth is being supported by accelerating smart building development, increased home automation, stricter energy efficiency regulations, and rising demand for lower operating costs across residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

Advances in Internet of Things connectivity, artificial intelligence, data analytics, and cloud-based HVAC platforms are transforming heating, ventilation, and air conditioning management. These technologies enable centralized monitoring, automated performance optimization, predictive maintenance, and more precise control of energy consumption. As building owners prioritize operational efficiency and sustainability, demand for connected HVAC controls is expected to remain strong throughout the forecast period.

Government policies focused on carbon reduction and building energy performance are also contributing to global smart HVAC controls market expansion. Regulatory frameworks increasingly require improved efficiency, performance reporting, and energy management in both existing properties and new construction. Public incentives, renovation programs, and sustainability initiatives are encouraging property owners to adopt intelligent HVAC technologies as part of broader building modernization strategies.

The retrofit segment generated USD 28.27 billion in 2025, reflecting strong demand for cost-effective upgrades to existing HVAC infrastructure. Retrofitting enables commercial property owners, public institutions, and residential customers to incorporate intelligent controls while retaining core heating and cooling equipment. This approach can reduce capital requirements, accelerate efficiency improvements, and support compliance with evolving environmental standards. Government-backed renovation and energy upgrade programs are expected to sustain retrofit activity across aging building portfolios.

Building automation system controllers accounted for USD 12.25 billion in market revenue in 2025. The segment is benefiting from growing demand for centralized building management, coordinated system operation, and advanced energy monitoring. These controllers support automation and analytics across large or complex facilities, helping operators improve performance, reduce energy waste, and meet regulatory reporting requirements. Their role in integrating HVAC equipment with wider smart building platforms is expected to support continued adoption.

North America held a leading 39.8% share of the smart HVAC controls market in 2025. Regional growth is supported by mature smart home adoption, extensive commercial building automation, established technology infrastructure, and favorable energy efficiency policies. Federal and state incentive programs are accelerating HVAC modernization in existing buildings and encouraging intelligent controls in new developments. Early adoption of connected thermostats, sensors, automation controllers, and data-driven platforms continues to strengthen North America's market position.

Competition within the global smart HVAC controls market remains focused on product innovation, digital integration, strategic partnerships, and geographic expansion. Suppliers are investing in IoT-enabled platforms, AI-powered analytics, cloud-based control systems, and predictive maintenance capabilities to improve customer outcomes and strengthen recurring digital service opportunities.

Companies are also collaborating with construction firms, utilities, property managers, and technology providers to integrate HVAC controls into comprehensive smart building ecosystems. Localized manufacturing and regional expansion strategies are helping suppliers address regulatory requirements, improve supply chain resilience, and manage production and distribution costs.

Key companies operating in the global smart HVAC controls market include Carrier Global Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, Johnson Controls International plc, Schneider Electric SE, Daikin Industries Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., Bosch Thermotechnology, Trane Technologies plc, Lennox International Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Delta Controls Inc., Distech Controls Inc., KMC Controls Inc., Regin Group, Aprilaire, Carel Industries, Ecobee Inc., and Nest Labs under Google LLC.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast



Assessment of industry trends, growth drivers, market challenges, emerging opportunities, and regulatory developments

Competitive landscape analysis supported by Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL frameworks

Global market sizing, segment analysis, and regional forecasts through 2035 Detailed company profiles covering business strategies, financial insights, competitive positioning, and SWOT analysis

The smart HVAC controls market is positioned for sustained growth as governments, businesses, and consumers increase investments in building automation and energy management. Continued innovation in connected controls, artificial intelligence, and cloud-based platforms is expected to expand system capabilities while helping building owners reduce costs, improve equipment performance, and advance long-term sustainability objectives.

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