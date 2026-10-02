Blast Chillers Market Outlook 2026-2035 - Featuring Profiles Of 3 Of The Leading Companies Within The Data Included: Electrolux Group, Hoshizaki Europe B.V., And Alto-Shaam, Inc.

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Blast Chillers Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global blast chillers market was valued at USD 1.7 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 3.7 billion by 2035, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 8.2%. Market growth is being supported by stricter food safety standards, increased adoption of rapid cooling equipment, modernization of cold chain infrastructure, and rising demand for solutions that reduce food waste and preserve product quality.

Food processors, commercial kitchens, catering companies, institutional foodservice providers, and ready-to-eat food manufacturers are increasing their use of blast chillers to meet temperature-control requirements and minimize contamination risks. Poultry, meat, bakery, and prepared food operations are among the leading adopters, as rapid and consistent cooling supports regulatory compliance, production efficiency, and product integrity.

Advances in blast chiller technology are also improving performance across high-volume food production environments. Manufacturers are introducing equipment with greater cooling efficiency, enhanced durability, intuitive controls, and connected monitoring capabilities. Energy-efficient systems and Internet of Things-enabled temperature management are becoming increasingly important as operators seek to control costs, document compliance, and strengthen cold chain visibility.

The roll-in blast chillers segment is forecast to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2035. Demand for roll-in systems is rising across central kitchens, institutional foodservice facilities, catering operations, and industrial food processing plants. Their compatibility with full mobile racks supports large batch workflows, reduces product handling, and enables uniform cooling during peak production periods. These operational advantages make roll-in blast chillers well suited to businesses managing high throughput and rigorous food safety requirements.

The 50-100 kg capacity segment accounted for 34.5% of the global blast chillers market in 2025. Mid-sized restaurants, bakeries, cloud kitchens, and growing catering businesses are adopting equipment in this capacity range to increase cooling output without committing to full-scale industrial systems. These units offer a practical balance of capacity, footprint, cooling speed, and energy efficiency, helping operators preserve freshness and consistency while supporting daily production schedules.

North America held a 37.7% share of the blast chillers market in 2025. Regional expansion is being driven by stringent food safety regulations, continued investment in cold chain infrastructure, and the increasing scale of commercial foodservice and food processing operations. Blast chillers are widely used across the region to reduce spoilage, maintain product quality, support traceable temperature-control procedures, and improve compliance in high-volume facilities.

Leading companies operating in the global blast chillers market include Foster Refrigerator, Hoshizaki Europe B.V., Electrolux Group, IRINOX S.p.A., Lainox, TEFCOLD (UK), Cool Head Europe, Alto-Shaam, Inc., Traulsen & Co., Inc., Victory Refrigeration LLC, Infrico, Friginox, SMEG S.p.A., Williams Refrigeration, and Fulgor Milano.

Market participants are investing in research and development to improve cooling performance, reliability, energy efficiency, and ease of use. Product portfolio expansion is focused on roll-in and mid-capacity blast chillers designed for diverse commercial and industrial requirements. Companies are also pursuing partnerships with restaurant chains, caterers, institutional kitchens, and food processors to accelerate adoption and secure long-term customer relationships. Smart monitoring, automated temperature records, and integration with connected cold chain platforms are expected to remain important areas of competitive differentiation.

Comprehensive Blast Chillers Market Analysis and Forecast Includes:



Global industry trends, market growth drivers, operating challenges, emerging opportunities, and regulatory developments

Competitive landscape assessment supported by Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size estimates and forecasts by product type, capacity, application, and region

Regional analysis covering major blast chiller markets and growth opportunities Detailed company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, product developments, and SWOT analysis

The global blast chillers market is expected to maintain strong momentum through 2035 as food businesses prioritize safety, efficiency, waste reduction, and cold chain integrity. Continued innovation in energy-efficient refrigeration, connected monitoring, and high-capacity cooling systems will further support adoption across commercial kitchens and food processing facilities worldwide.

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