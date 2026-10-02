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Blast Chillers Market Outlook 2026-2035 - Featuring Profiles Of 3 Of The Leading Companies Within The Data Included: Electrolux Group, Hoshizaki Europe B.V., And Alto-Shaam, Inc.


2026-10-02 04:17:07
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Blast Chillers Gain Momentum as Food Safety Rules, Cold Chain Modernization and Waste Reduction Spur Demand for Smart, Energy-Efficient Systems

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Blast Chillers Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global blast chillers market was valued at USD 1.7 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 3.7 billion by 2035, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 8.2%. Market growth is being supported by stricter food safety standards, increased adoption of rapid cooling equipment, modernization of cold chain infrastructure, and rising demand for solutions that reduce food waste and preserve product quality.

Food processors, commercial kitchens, catering companies, institutional foodservice providers, and ready-to-eat food manufacturers are increasing their use of blast chillers to meet temperature-control requirements and minimize contamination risks. Poultry, meat, bakery, and prepared food operations are among the leading adopters, as rapid and consistent cooling supports regulatory compliance, production efficiency, and product integrity.

Advances in blast chiller technology are also improving performance across high-volume food production environments. Manufacturers are introducing equipment with greater cooling efficiency, enhanced durability, intuitive controls, and connected monitoring capabilities. Energy-efficient systems and Internet of Things-enabled temperature management are becoming increasingly important as operators seek to control costs, document compliance, and strengthen cold chain visibility.

The roll-in blast chillers segment is forecast to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2035. Demand for roll-in systems is rising across central kitchens, institutional foodservice facilities, catering operations, and industrial food processing plants. Their compatibility with full mobile racks supports large batch workflows, reduces product handling, and enables uniform cooling during peak production periods. These operational advantages make roll-in blast chillers well suited to businesses managing high throughput and rigorous food safety requirements.

The 50-100 kg capacity segment accounted for 34.5% of the global blast chillers market in 2025. Mid-sized restaurants, bakeries, cloud kitchens, and growing catering businesses are adopting equipment in this capacity range to increase cooling output without committing to full-scale industrial systems. These units offer a practical balance of capacity, footprint, cooling speed, and energy efficiency, helping operators preserve freshness and consistency while supporting daily production schedules.

North America held a 37.7% share of the blast chillers market in 2025. Regional expansion is being driven by stringent food safety regulations, continued investment in cold chain infrastructure, and the increasing scale of commercial foodservice and food processing operations. Blast chillers are widely used across the region to reduce spoilage, maintain product quality, support traceable temperature-control procedures, and improve compliance in high-volume facilities.

Leading companies operating in the global blast chillers market include Foster Refrigerator, Hoshizaki Europe B.V., Electrolux Group, IRINOX S.p.A., Lainox, TEFCOLD (UK), Cool Head Europe, Alto-Shaam, Inc., Traulsen & Co., Inc., Victory Refrigeration LLC, Infrico, Friginox, SMEG S.p.A., Williams Refrigeration, and Fulgor Milano.

Market participants are investing in research and development to improve cooling performance, reliability, energy efficiency, and ease of use. Product portfolio expansion is focused on roll-in and mid-capacity blast chillers designed for diverse commercial and industrial requirements. Companies are also pursuing partnerships with restaurant chains, caterers, institutional kitchens, and food processors to accelerate adoption and secure long-term customer relationships. Smart monitoring, automated temperature records, and integration with connected cold chain platforms are expected to remain important areas of competitive differentiation.

Comprehensive Blast Chillers Market Analysis and Forecast Includes:

  • Global industry trends, market growth drivers, operating challenges, emerging opportunities, and regulatory developments
  • Competitive landscape assessment supported by Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis
  • Market size estimates and forecasts by product type, capacity, application, and region
  • Regional analysis covering major blast chiller markets and growth opportunities
  • Detailed company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, product developments, and SWOT analysis

The global blast chillers market is expected to maintain strong momentum through 2035 as food businesses prioritize safety, efficiency, waste reduction, and cold chain integrity. Continued innovation in energy-efficient refrigeration, connected monitoring, and high-capacity cooling systems will further support adoption across commercial kitchens and food processing facilities worldwide.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 163
Forecast Period 2025 - 2035
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.7 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $3.7 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
1.1 Market scope and definition
1.2 Research design
1.2.1 Research approach
1.2.2 Data collection methods
1.3 Data mining sources
1.3.1 Global
1.3.2 Regional/Country
1.4 Base estimates and calculations
1.4.1 Base year calculation
1.4.2 Key trends for market estimation
1.5 Primary research and validation
1.5.1 Primary sources
1.6 Forecast model
1.7 Research assumptions and limitations
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360-degree synopsis, 2021-2034
2.2 Key market trends
2.2.1 Product type trends
2.2.2 Capacity trends
2.2.3 Application trends
2.2.4 Regional trends
2.3 TAM analysis, 2025-2034
2.4 CXO perspectives: Strategic imperatives
2.4.1 Executive decision points
2.4.2 Critical success factors
2.5 Future outlook and strategic recommendations
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Supplier landscape
3.1.2 Profit margin analysis
3.1.3 Cost structure
3.1.4 Value addition at each stage
3.1.5 Factor affecting the value chain
3.1.6 Disruptions
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Rising demand for rapid cooling solutions in food processing facilities
3.2.1.2 Stringent food safety regulations and compliance requirements
3.2.1.3 Expansion of the global cold chain infrastructure
3.2.1.4 Growth of commercial kitchens, hotels, and quick-service restaurants (QSRs)
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.2.2.1 High initial investment and maintenance costs
3.2.2.2 Energy consumption and operational efficiency concerns
3.2.3 Market opportunities
3.2.3.1 Adoption of energy-efficient and eco-friendly refrigeration technologies
3.2.3.2 Increasing demand from ready-to-eat and packaged food industries
3.3 Regulatory landscape
3.3.1 North America
3.3.2 Europe
3.3.3 Asia-Pacific
3.3.4 Latin America
3.3.5 Middle East & Africa
3.4 Porter's analysis
3.5 PESTEL analysis
3.6 Technology and innovation landscape
3.6.1 Current technological trends
3.6.2 Emerging technologies
3.7 Emerging business models
3.8 Compliance requirements
3.9 Patent and IP analysis
3.10 Geopolitical and trade dynamics
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.2.1 by region
4.2.1.1 North America
4.2.1.2 Europe
4.2.1.3 Asia-Pacific
4.2.1.4 Latin America
4.2.1.5 Middle East & Africa
4.3 Competitive benchmarking of key players
4.3.1 Financial performance comparison
4.3.1.1 Revenue
4.3.1.2 Profit margin
4.3.1.3 R&D
4.3.2 Product portfolio comparison
4.3.2.1 Product range breadth
4.3.2.2 Technology
4.3.2.3 Innovation
4.3.3 Geographic presence comparison
4.3.3.1 Global footprint analysis
4.3.3.2 Service network coverage
4.3.3.3 Market penetration by region
4.3.4 Competitive positioning matrix
4.3.4.1 Leaders
4.3.4.2 Challengers
4.3.4.3 Followers
4.3.4.4 Niche players
4.3.5 Strategic outlook matrix
4.4 Key developments, 2021-2024
4.4.1 Mergers and acquisitions
4.4.2 Partnerships and collaborations
4.4.3 Technological advancements
4.4.4 Expansion and investment strategies
4.4.5 Digital transformation initiatives
4.5 Emerging/ startup competitors landscape
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Product Type, 2022-2035 ($ Million and Units)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Roll In Blast Chillers
5.3 Reach-In Blast Chillers
Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Capacity, 2022-2035 ($ Million and Units)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Below 50KG
6.3 50 - 100KG
6.4 101-200KG
6.5 More than 200KG
Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Application, 2022-2035 ($ Million and Units)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Commercial foodservice
7.2.1 Restaurants & QSR
7.2.2 Hotels & resorts
7.2.3 Catering companies
7.2.4 Bakeries & confectioneries
7.3 Institutional kitchens
7.3.1 Hospitals & healthcare facilities
7.3.2 Schools & universities
7.3.3 Correctional facilities
7.4 Food processing & manufacturing
7.4.1 Meat, seafood, poultry processors
7.4.2 Ready-to-eat (RTE) and frozen food manufacturers
7.4.3 Dairy processing
7.5 Logistics & cold chain
7.6 Others
Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2022-2035 ($ Million and Units)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 North America
8.2.1 U.S.
8.2.2 Canada
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.2 UK
8.3.3 France
8.3.4 Spain
8.3.5 Italy
8.3.6 Netherlands
8.4 Asia-Pacific
8.4.1 China
8.4.2 India
8.4.3 Japan
8.4.4 Australia
8.4.5 South Korea
8.5 Latin America
8.5.1 Brazil
8.5.2 Mexico
8.5.3 Argentina
8.6 Middle East and Africa
8.6.1 South Africa
8.6.2 Saudi Arabia
8.6.3 UAE
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
9.1 Global Key Players
9.1.1 Alto Shaam, Inc
9.1.2 Electrolux Group
9.1.3 Hoshizaki Europe B.V. (Hoshizaki Corporation)
9.1.4 Williams Refrigeration
9.2 Regional Key Players
9.2.1 North America
9.2.1.1 Traulsen & Co., Inc.
9.2.1.2 Victory Refrigeration LLC
9.2.1.3 Foster Refrigerator
9.2.2 Europe
9.2.2.1 Cool Head Europe
9.2.2.2 IRINOX S.p.A.
9.2.2.3 SMEG S.p.A.
9.2.3 APAC
9.2.3.1 Infrico
9.2.3.2 Lainox
9.2.3.3 Friginox
9.3 Niche Players / Disruptors
9.3.1 Fulgor Milano
9.3.2 TEFCOLD (UK)
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