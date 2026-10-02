Weintek Releases Easybuilder X: Next-Gen HMI Programming Software

HMI Programming Software

Software Interface Overview

Weintek HMI Family

EasyBuilder X combines native symbolic PLC tag integration, object-oriented concept, and modular design for large, complex HMI projects.

- Katte Chou, head of the Software Department at WeintekNEW TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Weintek, a global HMI manufacturer, announced the launch of EasyBuilder X, its next-generation HMI programming software platform.An industrial human-machine interface (HMI) allows operators to monitor and control industrial equipment, while HMI programming software provides engineers with a platform to build screens, configure data connections, and define operating logic.In addition to absolute addressing (also known as memory register addressing), EasyBuilder X natively supports symbolic addressing and enables programmers to seamlessly import tags from leading PLC brands. Variable types used in EasyBuilder X comply with the IEC 61131-3 standard. This provides a standardized structure for data exchange, including reading and writing PLC variables.In addition to its data exchange architecture, EasyBuilder X introduces object-oriented design concept, Custom Model (reusable template), and a modern user interface for HMI development.Object-Oriented DesignProgramming in EasyBuilder X utilizes objects, called widgets, as the fundamental building blocks of an HMI project. Each widget has its own properties, events, and methods. Properties define its appearance and behavior, while events and methods support interactions through event-driven actions and method calls.Custom ModelThis modular feature allows programmers to group widgets into reusable templates and apply them across different screens. The primary advantage is streamlined project maintenance: when a Custom Model is modified, all of its instances across every screen are automatically updated.Modern UI/UXWith Batch Editing, programmers can update the properties of multiple selected widgets simultaneously. Moreover, because the Properties panel remains docked on the right, programmers can edit a widget's settings in one place, rather than repeatedly opening and closing dialog boxes.EasyBuilder X reflects Weintek's broader vision for an advanced HMI development platform that evolves with the changing needs of industrial automation. It brings together two key capabilities for modern industrial HMI development: a library of essential widgets and the ability to assemble them into fully customized components, enabling programmers to build HMI applications tailored to industry's specific needs.Looking ahead, Weintek plans to expand EasyBuilder X with AI-powered capabilities as the platform continues to evolve to support future industrial integration.About WeintekFounded in 1995, Weintek is a manufacturer of human-machine interface (HMI) technologies and industrial automation solutions in Taiwan. Its portfolio includes HMI hardware, EasyBuilder HMI software, industrial gateways, remote I/O modules and cloud-based HMI services designed to support modern manufacturing environments. Through a global network of distributors and partners, Weintek provides localized sales, technical support, and automation solutions to machine builders, system integrators, and industrial users worldwide. For more information, visit .

Yi Zhen Chen

Weintek

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EasyBuilder X - V1.01 Release Notes

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Weintek Releases EasyBuilder X: Next-Gen HMI Programming Software News Provided By WEINTEK IIOT HK LIMITED TAIWAN BRANCH October 02, 2026, 08:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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