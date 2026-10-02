Whole Country Wants To Talk To You: PM Modi Consoles Tearful Capt Machchhar In Heartfelt Conversation

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke with flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar over a video call, praising his courage, presence of mind and composure during the mid-air incident in which he helped save the lives of passengers and crew members.

The conversation turned emotional as Captain Machchhar became teary-eyed while speaking to the Prime Minister. At one point, the visibly emotional pilot broke down and apologised to PM Modi for losing his composure during the call.

Machchhar told the Prime Minister that he had never imagined he would one day get an opportunity to speak with him.

PM Modi consoled the emotional captain and said,“Why are you crying? The whole country wants to talk to you.”

Referring to Machchhar's remarks about the Hanuman Chalisa, PM Modi said,“And what you have said about the Hanuman Chalisa, I will thank Geeta Ben for giving you such values.”

“The whole country is here to welcome you with great excitement,” the Prime Minister added.

PM Modi also described Machchhar as a 'Veer Purush' and praised his courage during the incident.

During the conversation, Machchhar said he did not consider what happened merely as his work but as a journey.

“I am confident that I will recover soon,” he told the Prime Minister.

PM Modi wished him a speedy recovery and congratulated him for his courage and presence of mind.

“I want to congratulate you, and today is Gandhi Jayanti. I want to say that you have demonstrated what ahimsa (non-violence) means,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also spoke with Machchhar in Gujarati during the interaction.

Machchhar sustained severe injuries during an attack by the Omani co-pilot on a Tel Aviv-bound flydubai flight on Wednesday. The co-pilot allegedly attempted to take control of the aircraft, following which Machchhar fought him off and managed to unlock the cockpit door.

The move allowed crew members and passengers to enter the cockpit and restrain the attacker, averting what could have been a major disaster.

The flight was carrying more than 170 people. Meanwhile, flydubai has temporarily suspended flights to and from Israel as an investigation into the incident is underway, according to the airline.