Oil Prices Steady Above $102 Amid Supply Concerns Arabian Post
Arabian Post Staff -DubaiOil prices were broadly steady above $102 a barrel on Friday as traders weighed China's suspension of fuel exports and an expanding US military presence in the Middle East against signs that regional crude supplies were recovering.
Brent crude slipped 3 cents, or 0.03%, to $102.28 a barrel by 0350 GMT after edging higher earlier in Asian trading. US West Texas Intermediate fell 19 cents, or 0.2%, to $92.68, reversing small early gains.
The subdued moves followed a sharp rally on Thursday, when Brent settled at $102.31, up $4.28, or 4.37%, and WTI climbed $2.45, or 2.71%, to $92.87. Prices had initially fallen before concerns over refined-fuel availability and Middle East security drove a rapid reversal.
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