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Pentagon Expands Gulf Force With Roosevelt Deployment Arabian Post


2026-10-02 04:16:01
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix">The Pentagon is sending the USS Theodore Roosevelt carrier strike group and thousands of additional sailors and Marines towards the Middle East, expanding US military options as President Donald Trump considers whether to intensify attacks on Iran.

The Roosevelt departed its San Diego home port on Sunday, September 27, and is expected to enter the US Central Command area of operations. The deployment, combined with a separate amphibious force, will move roughly 9,000 additional sailors and Marines towards the region, US officials said.

The carrier is travelling with Carrier Air Wing 11 and elements of Carrier Strike Group 9. The additional force also includes the USS Makin Island amphibious readiness group, which sailed from California on Monday carrying about 2,000 Marines from the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit and supporting sailors.

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The Arabian Post

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