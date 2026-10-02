Deutsch de Parlament verlängert Rettungsschirm für Stromkonzerne nicht Original Read more: Parlament verlängert Rettungsschirm für Stromkonzerne

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The bailout scheme for systemically important electricity companies in times of crisis will not be extended. On Thursday, parliament declined to consider a proposal to that effect from the government. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Bailout package for Swiss electricity firms will not be extended This content was published on October 2, 2026 - 09:00 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

Following the House of Representatives, the Senate also rejected the proposal to extend the Federal Act on Subsidiary Financial Assistance for the Rescue of Systemically Important Companies in the Electricity Sector. The Senate thus followed the recommendation of its preparatory committee.

As the government also did not stand by its proposal – to extend the validity of the rescue package by five years until the end of 2031 – a vote was not held. The Act has been limited in duration until the end of 2026 and will therefore expire on December 31, 2026.

More More Swiss Politics Explainer: how the Swiss electricity market works

This content was published on Oct 3, 2022 Switzerland is also suffering from the energy crisis, but a distinctive characteristic of its market is that it is only partially liberalised.

Read more: Explainer: how the Swiss electricity market