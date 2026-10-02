MENAFN - Swissinfo) From Bronze Age weapons to ancient animal remains, Switzerland's melting glaciers are yielding remarkable discoveries. Glacier archaeologist Marcel Cornelissen is among the researchers racing to recover and study them before the ice disappears. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Switzerland's melting glaciers reveal ancient secrets This content was published on October 2, 2026 - 09:27 3 minutes SRF

“Glaciers are treasure troves,” says Cornelissen, who works as a freelance archaeologist. His job frequently takes him high up into the Alps, where important artefacts emerging from the melting ice offer unique insights into the past.

But“recover” is not quote the right word. Most artefacts are found lying on glacier surface rather than buried beneath it. And in recent years, increasing numbers of finds have been emerging as glaciers continue to melt.

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