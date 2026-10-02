Switzerland's Melting Glaciers Reveal Ancient Secrets
“Glaciers are treasure troves,” says Cornelissen, who works as a freelance archaeologist. His job frequently takes him high up into the Alps, where important artefacts emerging from the melting ice offer unique insights into the past.
But“recover” is not quote the right word. Most artefacts are found lying on glacier surface rather than buried beneath it. And in recent years, increasing numbers of finds have been emerging as glaciers continue to melt.More More Glaciers & permafrost A fifth of Swiss Alpine ice has vanished in five years
This content was published on Oct 1, 2026 In 2026 summer heatwaves and low snowfall in winter led to the disappearance of dozens of Swiss glaciers.Read more: A fifth of Swiss Alpine ice has vanished in five
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