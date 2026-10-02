Agibot And Chimelong Deploy More Than 300 Robots At Embodied AI Theme Park

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Agibot and Chimelong Group have launched the first phase of a large-scale embodied AI deployment at Chimelong Spaceship Park, with more than 300 robots integrated into entertainment, education, visitor services and hotel operations.

The deployment goes beyond standalone demonstrations, embedding robots into a range of guest-facing and operational scenarios supported by dedicated connectivity, multi-robot coordination and safety systems.

The launch also marked the delivery to Chimelong of the 20,000th robot to roll off Agibot's production line, linking a major manufacturing milestone with one of the company's largest real-world deployments in the tourism sector.

Chimelong, located in Zhuhai, China, is the world's largest indoor amusement park.

More than 300 robots across the visitor experience

More than 300 Agibot robots will be deployed across seven key use cases, including live entertainment, educational experiences, visitor guidance and shopping assistance, retail services, AI-powered companionship, hotel services, and sports activities.

Visitors can watch robots perform martial arts, gymnastics and tai chi, interact with them through activities such as table tennis and manipulation challenges, or take part in robot-assisted learning experiences.

Across the park, robots can also answer questions, introduce exhibits, provide directions and guide visitors through designated areas.

The experience extends beyond the park itself. In hotel and companion settings, robots can welcome guests, hold multi-turn conversations and provide more personalized interactions, while multi-robot performances combine robotic movement with human performers, music and lighting.

Together, these scenarios move the robots beyond being objects on display. They are becoming part of how visitors experience, navigate and interact with the park.

A new model for embodied AI in culture and tourism

By integrating robots across entertainment, education, visitor services and hospitality, the Chimelong project creates a more connected experience in which embodied AI becomes part of the visitor journey rather than a single point of interaction.

Visitors may encounter robots in different roles throughout the day – from live performances and interactive learning to navigation, guest services and hotel experiences.

Together, these applications introduce new forms of interaction, entertainment and service across a large-scale tourism destination.

The collaboration brings together robot technology, content design and venue operations, integrating embodied AI into both the visitor experience and the day-to-day operation of the destination.

By connecting robots, digital infrastructure and service operations across multiple scenarios, the project provides a reference for how embodied AI can be applied in complex commercial environments.

Agibot and Chimelong also announced a joint research institute focused on embodied AI in culture and tourism. Drawing on operational experience from the project, the institute will explore new applications, operating models and technologies that could support broader adoption of robotics across tourism, entertainment and hospitality.

The first phase will also provide a foundation for expanding robot applications across Chimelong's entertainment, hospitality and visitor-service environments over time.

Enabling large-scale operations

Behind the experience is an integrated operating framework combining dedicated connectivity, multi-robot coordination and operational safeguards.

Agibot, Chimelong and China Mobile have established a dedicated 5G-A network to support responsive robot interaction and stable connectivity across high-traffic areas, while centralized coordination helps manage robots across different park and hotel environments.

The deployment is also supported by safety and operational measures covering network security, privacy protection, charging and fire safety, helping ensure smooth and reliable robot operations across the destination.