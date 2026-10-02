Flexiv Showcases Force-Controlled Adaptive Robots At IROS 2026

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Flexiv, a specialist developer of general-purpose robotics, has participated at the IEEE/RSJ International Conference on Intelligent Robots and Systems (IROS 2026), which finished yesterday.

Attendees visited booth 922 inside the David L. Lawrence Convention Center to watch and interact with live demonstrations of next-generation robotic capabilities.

Powered by high-precision force control and artificial intelligence, Flexiv's adaptive robot showcase provided a glimpse into the future of robotics built for dynamic, complex real-world environments.

On Tuesday at 10.15 am, chief technology officer Xiyang Yeh took to the Tech Talk Stage to deliver a presentation titled“Mastering Contact in Real-World Applications”.

During this session, Yeh shared insights into overcoming complex force feedback challenges and achieving ultra-sensitive touch capabilities in unstructured operational environments.

Xiyang Yeh, CTO of Flexiv, says:“Force control is fundamental if robots are to interact and operate in the real world. At IROS 2026, we're showing how the unique combination of whole-body force sensing and artificial intelligence can enable the automation of tasks previously impossible with only computer vision input and position control.

“Our robots are collaborative partners that excel at delicate assembly, remote operations, and safe human interaction. The future of robotics demands an ability to feel force, and we enable this.”

To showcase these capabilities in action, Flexiv featured four demonstrations on the exhibition floor. Visitors to booth number 922 experienced a dual-unit teleoperation demonstration featuring two Rizon 4 arms delivering instant response and bi-directional force feedback for remote handling applications.

Powered by Flexiv's high-transparency Teleoperation Development Kit, the leader-follower system offers ultra-low-latency synchronization, force smoothing that compensates for minor hand tremors, and built-in safety features such as contact force limits and emergency disengagement.

Ideally suited toward physical AI research, medical applications, and hazardous environments, it makes remote operation intuitive and effortless.

Marking its inaugural attendance at IROS, Enlight, Flexiv's latest generation of adaptive robot, demonstrated its remarkable whole-body touch sensitivity and full 720-degree rotation capacity on four axes.

Equipped with multi-dimensional force sensors in each of its seven joints, Enlight creates a comprehensive whole-body perception network that enables multi-touch interaction, gesture recognition, and precise force distribution sensing. This unique world-first combination makes it the pinnacle of safe human-robot interaction.

Specialized industrial automation tasks were also represented on the show floor with a live demonstration of a MICO robot installing a GPU into a high-density server architecture.

Built on the Enlight platform, the compact dual-arm MICO Core system uses fine force sensing, diverse force strategies, and coordinated dual-arm collaboration to perform precise assembly.

Fully scalable from the industry-focused Core configuration to the hospitality-oriented mobile Ultra configuration with inbuilt AMR, force-sensitive wrist joint, and a non-intimidating friendly-looking head featuring computer vision, the MICO platform delivers industry-leading safety for close-proximity human-robot collaboration and seamless adaptation to physical AI scenarios.

Alongside MICO, Flexiv's other humanoid-style robot, the AICO-2 industry-focused dual-arm mobile robot platform, was on hand to demonstrate that an adaptive robot arm is truly multi-role ready, whether on its own or when combined with a humanoid-style body and AMR platform.

Highlighting how advanced force feedback, artificial intelligence, and adaptability enable flexible execution of high-precision assembly, delicate handling, and dynamic manufacturing challenges, the booth was an essential stop for industry experts and academic leaders.

Flexiv invited researchers, engineers, and industry professionals to stop by booth 922 to experience the future of adaptive robotics firsthand and discover how force-controlled systems are redefining what's possible in intelligent automation.