Cyngn Achieves ISO 27001 Certification For Autonomous Vehicle Platform

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Autonomous warehouse robot maker Cyngn has achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification, an internationally recognized standard for information security management systems.

ISO 27001 certification demonstrates that Cyngn has implemented an Information Security Management System (ISMS) that meets the requirements of the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 standard.

Cyngn's certification covers the ISMS supporting Cyngn Insight, the company's cloud-based fleet management platform for deployed autonomous vehicles.

The certification represents a key milestone in Cyngn's work to meet the security and governance requirements of large enterprise customers.

As autonomous vehicle deployments increasingly integrate with customer networks, operational systems, and enterprise infrastructure, cybersecurity and information governance have become core components of the evaluation and procurement process.

Lior Tal, CEO of Cyngn, says:“Enterprise customers expect their technology partners to demonstrate that security is built into how they operate.

“Achieving ISO 27001 certification gives our customers independent validation of the systems and controls we have established to protect information and manage security risk. It also removes another potential barrier as we work with increasingly sophisticated enterprise organizations.”

ISO 27001 requires organizations to establish, maintain, and continually improve an information security management system, with controls spanning areas including access management, risk assessment, incident response, business continuity, vendor management, and data protection.

The certification strengthens Cyngn's enterprise readiness as manufacturers and logistics operators apply more rigorous security reviews to connected technologies in their facilities.

Cyngn also expects to complete its SOC 2 Type II examination in October 2026, further supporting deployments with large, security-conscious organizations.