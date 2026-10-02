362 Afghans Released From Pakistani Prisons Return Home

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation (MoRR) says 362 Afghan migrants have been released from prisons in Pakistan and returned to Afghanistan this week.

In a statement, the ministry said 305 of the returnees entered Afghanistan through Torkham, while another 57 returned through Spin Boldak.

The returnees had spent varying periods in Pakistani prisons.

The MoRR said the released Afghans were provided with humanitarian assistance before being transferred to their respective areas.

hz/sa