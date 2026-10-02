TAPI Gas Pipeline Reaches Outskirts Of Herat City

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> HERAT CITY (Pajhwok): The Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline has reached the outskirts of Herat city, with preparations underway to extend the network into the city and the provincial industrial park, officials said.

The Herat provincial administration said Governor Mawlawi Islam Jar held talks with Mohammad Murad Amanov, director general of the TAPI project, on plans to extend the gas pipeline into Herat city and the industrial park.

Islam Jar welcomed the arrival of the pipeline on the outskirts of the city and assured TAPI officials of the provincial administration's cooperation in implementing and advancing the project.

He described the development as an important step and appreciated the TAPI project officials' cooperation with and confidence in the Herat administration.

Amanov said TAPI officials were working to take the necessary measures to extend the gas pipeline into Herat city and the provincial industrial park.

He also thanked the provincial administration for its cooperation, saying the progress made so far was the result of joint efforts between TAPI officials and the Herat administration.

The TAPI project is a major regional gas pipeline designed to transport natural gas from Turkmenistan through Afghanistan to Pakistan and India.

The approximately 1,800-kilometre pipeline is planned to carry up to 33 billion cubic metres of natural gas annually. Afghanistan is expected to benefit from transit fees as well as access to gas supplies along the route.

Earlier, technical delegations from Afghanistan and Turkmenistan discussed plans to establish a gas distribution network in Herat city, including for industrial parks, residential areas, government offices and commercial centres.

hz/sa