UNDP Representative Stresses Continued Cooperation With Afghanistan

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) representative in Afghanistan has stressed continued cooperation with the country in various sectors, including agriculture, livestock and irrigation.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock said in a statement today that Minister Mawlawi Attaullah Omari met with Turhan Saleh, the new UNDP representative in Afghanistan.

The ministry said the two sides discussed expanding cooperation in agriculture, livestock and irrigation, as well as the implementation of development programmes.

Omari called for greater cooperation in agriculture, livestock, irrigation and marketing of agricultural products.

“Afghanistan is ready to produce and export its agricultural products in line with international standards,” he said, identifying the lack of markets as one of the main challenges.

The minister also referred to the damage caused by years of war and instability, saying agriculture in many parts of the country remains underdeveloped, livestock farming is still largely traditional, water management is not up to standard and the country's land resources have not been fully surveyed.

He said some work had been carried out in recent years in livestock development, agricultural expansion, canal and check-dam construction, and land management, but stressed that these efforts needed to be continued and expanded to meet existing needs.

Saleh described agriculture as important to a country's economic development and stressed the UNDP's continued cooperation in various sectors.

He said the UNDP would also cooperate and carry out activities in the areas of agriculture, livestock, electricity and energy.

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