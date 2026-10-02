Brahimi Stars As Al Gharafa Beat Mesaimeer In QSL Cup

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Gharafa made a winning start to their QSL Cup campaign as they beat Mesaimeer 4-2 in the second round at the Saoud Bin Abdulrahman Stadium of Al Wakrah Club yesterday.

Their captain Yacine Brahimi provided Cheetahs with a robust start, striking in the 19th and 24th minutes of the minute. Adam Ounas added a third goal for Al Gharafa in 34th minute while Frank Magri converted a penalty in 90+2 minute.

Mesaimeer tried to challenge Al Gharafa but could succeed breaching the rival defence only twice with Jean Kouassi (58th minute) and Ibrahim Souissi (73rd minute) finding the back of the net.

The win gave Al Gharafa the valuable three points while Mesaimeer, who suffered a second loss in the tournament, are yet to open their account.

Meanwhile, Al Shamal kept up with their winning form to prevail over Muaither 2-1 at the Grand Hamad Stadium.

Alex Collado (33rd minute) and Ahmad Al Saeed (59th minute) struck in each half for Al Shamal while Spanish midfielder Marc Marruecos pulled one back late for Muaither in the 85th minute.

It was Al Shamal's second win of the tournament and took their tally to six points while Muaither remain on three points.

At the Al Sailiya Stadium, Qatar Sports Club secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Al Bidda. Joao Pedro scored the decisive goal in the seventh minute.

The result sees Qatar SC advance from the encounter with all three points and moving their tally to four points.

Al Bidda, who are yet to get their first point in the competition, will look to regroup in their next QSL Cup outing.