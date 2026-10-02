MSDF To Launch Community-Wide Campaign To Honour Older Persons In October

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Social Development and Family (MSDF), through its Community Care Department, is organising an awareness campaign and a series of diverse community and awareness events and programmes from October 1 to 10, 2026.

The events mark the International Day of Older Persons and the Arab Day of Older Persons in collaboration with several entities, institutions, and centers across the country.

The campaign reflects MSDF's commitment to strengthening partnerships and integration with various relevant entities and unifying community efforts aimed at supporting older persons, enhancing their quality of life and active participation in society, raising awareness of their rights and needs, and highlighting their expertise, experiences, and longstanding contributions to building families and communities.

The 10-day campaign features an array of social, cultural, educational, and awareness activities targeting older persons, their families, and various segments of society.

These activities seek to bolster intergenerational connections, create broader opportunities for older persons to participate in community life, and spotlight their role as a repository of experience, knowledge, and deeply rooted values.

As part of the campaign, the Ministry is organizing an interactive mural on Gewan Island and in Msheireb, giving community members an opportunity to write messages and expressions of appreciation and gratitude to older persons.

The initiative aims to engage the public in the observance, foster a culture of loyalty and gratitude, and highlight the standing of older persons in Qatari society. The programme also includes an educational visit to the Qatar Archives by members of the Quodorat Development Centre, offering participants an opportunity to learn about aspects of Qatar's history and national memory, while allowing them to recall memories and exchange expertise and experiences. This helps strengthen their connection to national identity and contributes to passing knowledge and community heritage from one generation to the next.

Through the diversity of its activities and programmes, their distribution across several locations, and its cooperation with multiple entities, MSDF seeks to broaden participation and bring the campaign's messages to various segments of society.

This reinforces the concept of shared social responsibility toward older persons and underscores the importance of integrating the roles of families, institutions, and society in supporting, empowering, and enhancing their participation.

The campaign underscores the Ministry's approach of leveraging community, awareness, and media programmes in an integrated manner to strengthen the standing of older persons and foster a culture of appreciation for them throughout society.

In a statement, MSDF said that observing these international days is an important occasion to renew appreciation and gratitude for this valued segment of society and highlight their standing and role in the community.

It noted that extending the campaign reflects the Ministry's commitment to ensuring that the observance is comprehensive and ongoing and that its impact reaches the broadest possible segment of society