Qatar Scientific Club Concludes Young Inventors Programme's Second Batch

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Scientific Club (QSC), affiliated with the Ministry of Sports and Youth, concluded the second batch of the Young Inventors Programme 2026 on Wednesday.

Programme Director Eng. Hessa Al Najjar told Qatar News Agency (QNA) that the programme aims to help young people think outside the box and turn their creative ideas into actionable ventures through an integrated training journey, from the initial idea-creation phase through engineering design and ultimately to the implementation and testing of prototypes.

The second batch brought together 30 participants divided into six teams for nine days of training, during which they developed a range of projects across health, environmental, industrial, safety and marine technology fields, Al Najjar pointed out.

She explained that the programme offered a practical, thoroughgoing innovation experience, taking participants from identifying problems and developing solutions through design, implementation, testing and improvements.

Their training covered creative thinking, feasibility studies and two and three-dimensional engineering design, culminating in the implementation and presentation of their projects before a judging panel, she noted.

Speaking to QNA, Eng. Mohammed Al Qassabi, a member of the judging panel, said the second batch features a contingent of Qatari youth who developed standout projects serving people across a range of fields, including sports and health.

The judging criteria focus not simply on technology, but on the extent to which each project meets people's needs, he remarked.

Al Qassabi further noted that the projects are evaluated based on technology, design, need, explanation and presentation, as well as the overall elements of any successful project.

As such, QSC hopes that the group will form a new generation of young inventors capable of developing innovative ideas and turning them into prototypes, pushing the envelope by drawing on the Club's expertise and resources.

The first batch featured 35 young men and women who developed seven innovative projects that reached the prototype stage, covering security and safety, health, environmental, water and industrial safety fields.