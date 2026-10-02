Qatar Society Of Engineers Organises BIM Summit This Week

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Society of Engineers is organising the Building Information Modeling (BIM) Summit 2026 on October 4. The event features a comprehensive professional programme that addresses the current state of BIM technology implementation in projects, key developments, challenges, and future trends associated with it.

The summit brings together a distinguished group of engineers, experts, and specialists, taking place against the backdrop of the rapid evolution of BIM applications, expanding from design and engineering coordination to encompass project, risk, and cost management, the integration of data across project stages, and the adoption of modern technologies and artificial intelligence to advance engineering workflows.

The summit comprises five panel discussions and five specialised papers addressing a range of key themes, including standards, and legislation governing the implementation of BIM and its future outlook; the significance of BIM in the civil and industrial sectors; the management of Geographic Information Systems (GIS) utilising BIM; modern technologies and artificial intelligence (AI).

The summit will also feature papers exploring project management through BIM integration, implementation practices and their benefits for government projects, and BIM's role as a foundation for emerging technologies and AI.

The Qatar Society of Engineers has invited project managers, consultants, contractors, and engineering specialists in BIM, digital transformation, and modern technologies to attend the conference, participate in its sessions and paper presentations and benefit from the shared experiences and expertise to broaden the scope of knowledge exchange and foster dialogue regarding the future of BIM and its applications.