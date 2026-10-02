Katara Launches International Academy For Cultural And Professional Training

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Katara Cultural Village Foundation has launched the Katara International Academy, a new initiative aimed at expanding educational and professional training opportunities by drawing on the foundation's cultural, intellectual and professional expertise.

The academy was inaugurated yesterday, by Katara General Manager and Academy Board Chairman Professor Dr Khalid bin Ibrahim Al Sulaiti at a ceremony held at Building 15 in Katara, attended by officials, academics, experts and other interested participants.

The initiative marks a new step in Katara's efforts to strengthen its role in education, training and capacity-building, translating its accumulated cultural and professional experience into programmes designed to meet the needs of individuals and institutions.

Addressing the ceremony, Al Sulaiti said the launch represents a qualitative addition to Katara's cultural and knowledge ecosystem, reflecting the belief that culture and education are complementary pathways to human development.

He noted that cultural institutions possess valuable expertise, experience and intellectual resources that can contribute effectively to developing human capabilities and enhancing professional skills.

Al Sulaiti said the academy's vision extends beyond offering individual training courses to developing integrated educational and professional development pathways that respond to the actual needs of individuals and institutions.

These programmes are designed to connect theoretical knowledge with practical application, enabling participants to translate what they learn into professional practices that improve their performance and contribute to the development of their organisations.

He added that the academy aspires to establish itself as a leading platform for cultural and professional education and training in Qatar and the wider region, connecting knowledge with identity, heritage with innovation, and learning with sustainable impact.

“The real value of the academy lies in what it adds to the knowledge and skills of trainees and its ability to transform learning into practical applications,” Al Sulaiti said, highlighting the importance of ensuring that training produces tangible benefits.

During the ceremony, Dr. Mohammed bin Khalid

Al Hajri outlined the academy's areas of work, services and approach to programme development.

He explained that the academy designs its programmes by first identifying the outcomes and skills participants are expected to acquire upon completing their training. The content, selection of trainers, learning activities and assessment tools are then developed accordingly.

This approach aims to ensure that training is linked to clearly defined needs and measurable outcomes, strengthening the practical relevance and effectiveness of the programmes.

Training can be conducted at Katara or at the premises of participating institutions, depending on the nature and requirements of each programme. The academy also seeks to establish partnerships with educational and training institutions to exchange knowledge and expertise and expand opportunities for joint initiatives.

As part of the launch, agreements were signed with the National University of Malaysia (UKM) and Al Adasa Centre for Training and Development. The agreements aim to strengthen cooperation, facilitate the exchange of knowledge and expertise, and create opportunities to develop joint programmes and initiatives.

The partnerships are expected to support the quality of the academy's educational and training outcomes while broadening opportunities for institutional collaboration.

Registration is now available for the academy's various programmes and training courses through its official website. Interested participants can review the available programmes, schedules and details before selecting a suitable course and completing registration online.