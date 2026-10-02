Sick Leave Processing Time Cut From 81 Hours To One Hour Through Digital Integration

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Civil Service and Government Development Bureau, in cooperation with the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), has announced the electronic integration of the sick leave service between the Mawared government human resources system and the e-Jaza electronic sick leave system.

According to a social media post by the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau, the initiative is part of Qatar's ongoing efforts to develop government services and accelerate digital transformation, providing an integrated digital service designed to improve speed, accuracy and security while simplifying procedures for employees and government entities.

The integration is expected to significantly reduce the average processing time for sick leave requests, from 81 working hours to just one hour.

Under the new system, sick leave data will be transferred automatically and securely between the relevant government systems, while procedures and notifications will also be automated.

The integration will help reduce the time and effort required to process sick leave, while improving the employee experience and enhancing the efficiency of government performance.

The e-Jaza system is Qatar's central digital platform for issuing, managing and verifying electronic sick leave certificates. It is managed by the Ministry of Public Health and the Department of Healthcare Professions.

The Mawared system is the integrated government human resources information management system supervised by the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau. It enables government entities to manage employee affairs through digital solutions covering areas including recruitment, training, professional development and performance evaluation.

The integration of the two systems represents a further step towards digitising human resources-related government procedures and strengthening the delivery of efficient and secure digital services.