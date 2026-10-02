Guinea National Day

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Guinea on the 68th anniversary of your independence.

The United States and Guinea share a growing partnership built on mutual interest and benefit. This year, in partnership with your elected leadership, we deepened cooperation on critical minerals development to strengthen all secure and reliable supply chains. We also launched a new global health security partnership to help Guinea build a sustainable, self-sufficient public health capacity. These achievements reflect our shared commitment to prosperity and security for both our peoples.

I send my best wishes to all Guineans as you celebrate this important day.