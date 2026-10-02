Port City Colombo Builds Investment Momentum Across UAE, Oman, And Qatar

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Port City Colombo has completed a seven-day investment roadshow across the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Qatar, presenting opportunities within its Special Economic Zone to Gulf-based businesses and investors.

An investor forum at The St. Regis Abu Dhabi on 25 September formed the central event of the programme. Business leaders, investors and institutional representatives attended discussions on Sri Lanka's investment proposition and Port City Colombo's commercial offering.

The roadshow also included meetings intended to develop relationships with prospective partners in the Gulf.

Port City Colombo presented the development as a potential base for regional operations, financial and professional services, and other business activity connected to South Asia.

The programme formed part of efforts to attract foreign capital and commercial occupants to the development. It gave representatives an opportunity to introduce the project to businesses operating in three Gulf markets.

The organisers described the engagements as part of a longer-term investment strategy. Discussions covered opportunities within the zone and the framework under which businesses could establish operations.

The Abu Dhabi forum and meetings in the other markets provided opportunities for further contact between Port City Colombo representatives and prospective investors.