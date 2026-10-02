DFCC Bank Signs Master Trade Loan Agreement With India Exim Bank

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) DFCC Bank has signed a Master Trade Loan Agreement with the Export-Import Bank of India under the Indian institution's Trade Assistance Programme.

The agreement, signed on 22 September, is intended to support trade between Sri Lanka and India.

DFCC Chief Executive Thimal Perera, Senior Vice-President for Treasury and Investment Banking Prins Perera, and India Exim Bank General Manager Sailesh Prasad signed the document.

The arrangement establishes a framework through which DFCC can access trade-related funding from India Exim Bank, subject to individual transactions and applicable conditions.

DFCC expects the agreement to support trade-related lending as business opportunities are assessed and approved.

Trade finance helps businesses manage transactions involving the movement of goods and the timing of payments. The new framework gives DFCC an additional channel for financing eligible trade connected to Sri Lanka and India.

The agreement forms part of the bank's engagement with international financial institutions to support customers involved in cross-border business.

Funding under the arrangement will depend on the terms of the framework and the assessment of individual transactions.