JAT's Digital Brand Building Recognised With Four SLIM DIGIS Awards

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) JAT Holdings PLC said it secured four awards at SLIM DIGIS 2.6 for digital marketing campaigns involving its Hydro+ and Harris brands, with recognition across brand launch, sector and integrated communications categories.

The Hydro+“Bithi Dosa” campaign received two silver awards and a bronze. It won silver for Best Use of Digital in a Brand Launch/Relaunch and in the Real Estate / Building Material / Hardware Brands category, alongside bronze for Cross Media Integration.

According to JAT, the campaign drew on a Sri Lankan consumer insight, presenting wall dampness, algae and fungal growth through the familiar cultural idea of“Gedara Dosa”, or home affliction. It initially built interest around the problem before introducing Hydro+ and its waterproofing solutions.

The Harris“Siyawasaka Vishwasaniya Vishwasayak” campaign, translated by the company as“100 Years of Reliable Trust”, received bronze in the Real Estate / Building Material / Hardware Brands category. The campaign focused on the brand's century-long heritage and themes of reliability and trust.

Dilshan Rodrigo, director of sales and marketing at JAT Holdings PLC, said the campaigns reflected a shift towards starting with consumers' concerns.

“With Bithi Dosa, for instance, we gave a name to a frustration that many consumers recognised but had never really had a term for. That insight allowed us to build a conversation around the problem first, before positioning Hydro+ as the solution.”

Organised by the Sri Lanka Institute of Marketing, SLIM DIGIS recognises digital marketing work across Sri Lanka. The supplied release identifies strategy, creativity, execution, integration and effectiveness among the areas evaluated.

JAT said digital marketing remained part of its wider approach to building brands across coatings and related categories. It linked the recognition to its investment in distinctive campaigns and efforts to engage consumers through locally relevant ideas.