Hayleys Mobility And Siyapatha Finance Partner To Offer Flexible Vehicle Financing

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Hayleys Mobility Limited, the mobility sector of Hayleys Fentons Limited, has entered into a strategic partnership with Siyapatha Finance PLC through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), providing customers with greater access to flexible and tailored vehicle financing solutions across its growing passenger and commercial mobility portfolio.

The partnership combines Hayleys Mobility's expanding range of mobility solutions with Siyapatha Finance's financial expertise and islandwide reach, enabling customers to access convenient leasing options designed to make vehicle ownership more accessible.

Commenting on the partnership, Mathisha Hewawitharana, Chief Executive Officer of Siyapatha Finance PLC, said:

“At Siyapatha Finance, we are committed to delivering flexible financial solutions that evolve with the changing needs and aspirations of our customers. Our partnership with Hayleys Mobility brings together two organisations with a shared vision of delivering service excellence, enhancing customer value and creating greater opportunities for Sri Lankan consumers.”

Hasith Prematillake, Managing Director of Hayleys Fentons Limited, said:

“Hayleys Mobility is building a comprehensive mobility ecosystem supported by globally recognised vehicle brands, engineering expertise, charging infrastructure and dependable after-sales support. Through our partnership with Siyapatha Finance, we are strengthening the financing options available to customers, enabling greater flexibility and convenience in vehicle ownership.”

Roshani Dharmaratne, Executive Director of Hayleys Mobility Limited, stated:

“Our portfolio brings together OMODA & JAECOO, KAIYI and SRM four-wheelers, alongside CFMOTO and ZEEHO two-wheelers, enabling us to cater to a diverse range of personal and commercial mobility requirements. This breadth of choice allows us to serve customers across different lifestyles, business needs and stages of their mobility journey, while continuing to deliver on our promise of 'One Brand for Every Journey'.”