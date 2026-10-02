MAS Continue To Make Strides At Badminton
MAS clinched second spot in the 240+ (combined age group category) with a commanding performance whilst the Plate category team also did their best to secure second spot in the Plate category. Demonstrating depth, experience and emerging talent, Team MAS secured major honours across divisions, underlining the company's commitment to sports and employee well-being.
14th Inter-Firm Team Doubles - Participants from MAS:
240+ category - Overall Runners-up
Randika FernandoThevin JayasekaraNavod JayasundaraRanga RandunuWasantha SwarnathilakeChamara PiyathissaChirantha KularathneMohan Kumara
Plate Team - Runners-up
Randika FernandoThevin JayasekaraTharani SiriwardenaNavod JayasundaraRanga RandunuChamara PiyathissaWasantha SwarnathilakeJanuli JayasekaraPulindu Godakanda Arachchi
Novices team
Dumindu GunasingheCharaka GunawardanaSupipi WijewardhanaDenis KanchanaMohan KumaraDinuka MadurawalaPalitha LiyanagePramod ChandranayakeNemitha Pathirana
Over the years, MAS has been a key contributor to Mercantile Badminton, consistently fielding strong, competitive squads featuring top-tier players across various tournament tiers. More than just podium finishes, the performance reflects the MAS spirit – teamwork, resilience and the drive to empower its people both on and off the court.
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