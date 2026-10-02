Hilton Colombo Sets The Indonesian Table At Graze Kitchen

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Hilton Colombo will host an Indonesian dining programme at Graze Kitchen from 8 to 17 October, with guest chefs from two DoubleTree by Hilton hotels in Jakarta.

The Indonesian Table will run nightly from 7 p.m. to 10.30 p.m., alongside the restaurant's dinner buffet. The hotel has announced prices of Rs. 10,888 nett per adult and Rs. 5,444 nett for children aged six to 11.

Chef Rendy from DoubleTree by Hilton Jakarta Bintaro Jaya and Chef Shandi from DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Jakarta – Diponegoro will lead the showcase. Their participation brings the two Indonesian properties into a culinary collaboration with Hilton Colombo.

The menu includes beef rendang, chicken and lamb satay, nasi goreng, mie goreng and soto ayam. Gado-gado, combining vegetables with a peanut dressing, will also feature in the spread.

The programme will present different preparations, including slow-cooked beef, grilled satay and wok-cooked rice and noodles. These dishes will be served as part of a ten-night showcase rather than as a separate event on a single evening.

Manesh Fernando, area general manager for Hilton Sri Lanka and general manager of Hilton Colombo, said the collaboration aimed to introduce diners to the variety of regional traditions represented in Indonesian cooking.

He linked the programme to the country's culinary diversity and the opportunity for guests in Colombo to encounter those preparations at Graze Kitchen.

The visiting chefs will work within the hotel's dinner service, placing the Indonesian selection alongside the restaurant's existing buffet offering. The announced schedule covers each evening from Thursday, 8 October, through Saturday, 17 October.

Reservations and further information are available through Hilton Colombo on +94 112 492 448. The hotel has specified separate adult and child prices for the programme, with the child rate applying to the stated six-to-11 age group.