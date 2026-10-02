IMOU SMART LIFE 2026 Marks New Chapter For DARSKO In Sri Lanka's Smart Security Market

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) DARSKO said it brought together technology partners, dealers, resellers and system integrators at IMOU SMART LIFE 2026 to showcase connected security products for Sri Lankan homes and businesses.

The event introduced participants to IMOU's product developments and explored opportunities in the local security market. According to DARSKO, it was the first time the programme had been hosted in Sri Lanka.

Products displayed included Wi-Fi cameras, 4G solar cameras and cameras with artificial intelligence and cloud connectivity. The company said these offered options for homes, commercial premises and locations with limited access to fixed power or Wi-Fi networks.

The 4G solar models combine cellular connectivity with solar power. Other cameras offer monitoring and remote access features, depending on the model and service selected, according to the release.

DARSKO, a sister company of IT Gallery, said the event marked its first year of developing IMOU's presence in Sri Lanka. Its work has focused on establishing a distribution network and supporting businesses in the security and technology sectors.

Dilantha Perera, DARSKO's managing director and chief executive, said the company aimed to build a sustainable presence for IMOU while supporting its partners.

“Our objective has been to build a sustainable presence for the brand while giving our partners the products, support and opportunities they need to serve a changing market.”

Layne Jia, IMOU's director of South Asia, said the company wanted to make smart technology more accessible through cooperation with local technology businesses.

The event also presented ways for dealers and installers to offer products beyond conventional CCTV systems, taking account of customers' connectivity, power and monitoring requirements.

DARSKO said it planned to expand IMOU's reach as it entered its second year, strengthening its network of dealers, resellers and system integrators across Sri Lanka.