Technomedics Shines Among The Best Workplaces In Asia 2026

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Technomedics International said it has been ranked 64th in the small and medium category of the 2026 Best Workplaces in Asia list, marking its first inclusion in the regional rankings.

The healthcare technology company also reported a place among Sri Lanka's 50 Best Workplaces in the 2026 Great Place to Work rankings.

According to Technomedics, it was the only Sri Lankan healthcare organisation among the 200 businesses recognised across the regional list's large and small and medium categories.

Ten Sri Lankan organisations appeared in the Asian small and medium category, the company said, with Technomedics representing the healthcare sector.

In the Sri Lankan rankings, Technomedics said it placed fourth among medium workplaces across all industries. It also reported being the only healthcare organisation recognised within that category.

Managing director Linus Jeganathan said the regional recognition placed the company alongside healthcare organisations operating in several Asian markets.

“This honour is particularly notable within the Healthcare sector. Six organisations from the sector were included in the 100 Best Workplaces in AsiaTM Small & Medium list, with Technomedics placed alongside organisations from markets including Vietnam, Greater China/India, Singapore and Japan.”

The company described its inclusion as a development in its workplace programme, extending recognition previously received in Sri Lanka to a regional platform.

Technomedics linked the two sets of results to its focus on employees alongside its work in healthcare technology. It said it aimed to develop an environment where staff could learn, collaborate and progress while contributing to healthcare solutions in Sri Lanka.

The local and regional results cover different ranking categories. Its fourth-place position relates to Sri Lankan medium workplaces, while the 64th-place result concerns Asia's small and medium workplaces.

The company presented both recognitions as milestones in its continuing efforts to develop its workplace culture.