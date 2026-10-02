Sri Lanka High Commission Marks World Tourism Day 2026 In New Delhi

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Sri Lanka's High Commission in New Delhi participated in a World Tourism Day programme on 27 September, promoting the island's travel offerings alongside discussions on digital technology and artificial intelligence.

The event, held at Le Méridien in New Delhi, brought together the Global Trade and Technology Council of India, partner countries and the High Commission, according to the mission's release.

The programme explored the theme“Digital Agenda and Artificial Intelligence to Redesign Tourism”, considering technology's growing role in how people discover destinations and experience travel.

The High Commission presented Sri Lanka's eight UNESCO World Heritage Sites, biodiversity, tea heritage, beaches and cultural traditions. Its presentation also highlighted hospitality and the range of experiences available within the island.

Tourism offerings promoted included destination weddings, meetings and events, wellness, golf, surfing, diving, wildlife, adventure, heritage and culture.

The mission said Sri Lanka's compact geography allowed visitors to encounter varied landscapes and activities within a single journey.

In its account, the High Commission linked interest among Indian travellers to the countries' shared history, culture and heritage, alongside connections between their people.

It described Sri Lanka as a destination for celebrations, exploration and personal connections, as well as holidays.

The mission also said Sri Lanka was embracing digitalisation and artificial intelligence to improve visitor experiences while promoting sustainable and inclusive tourism and protecting cultural and natural heritage.

Visual presentations and stories about the island formed part of the High Commission's outreach to participants, introducing its attractions and encouraging travel to Sri Lanka.

The High Commission thanked the Global Trade and Technology Council of India for bringing countries and partners together to mark the occasion and strengthen international cooperation.

The mission issued its account on 30 September, following the event's focus on tourism promotion, technology and collaboration.