High Commissioner Of Sri Lanka To Bangladesh, Dharmapala Weerakkody, Delivers Lecture At Foreign Service Academy In Dhaka

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Sri Lanka's High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Dharmapala Weerakkody, delivered a lecture on Sri Lanka's foreign policy, economic development and bilateral relations at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka on 21 September.

According to the High Commission, the session also covered Sri Lanka's regional and multilateral engagements, bringing the country's economic and diplomatic priorities into a discussion with officers and visiting diplomats.

Participants included 26 officers from Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and six diplomats representing other countries.

They were attending the 32nd Specialized Diplomatic Training Course and the fourth Professional Master's in International Relations and Diplomacy programme at the academy, which operates under Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Weerakkody provided an overview of contemporary Sri Lanka, focusing on its foreign policy approach, economic development strategy and participation in regional and international forums.

He also discussed relations between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. The High Commission said he highlighted cooperation in political relations, trade and investment, defence, tourism and exchanges between the people of both countries.

The lecture addressed Sri Lanka's engagement with regional and multilateral organisations and the importance of cooperation with Bangladesh and other countries in responding to shared challenges.

Weerakkody emphasised strengthening those links to address issues affecting the region and the wider international community, according to the mission.

An interactive question-and-answer session followed the presentation, allowing participants to raise questions across the subjects discussed. The High Commissioner responded to a range of questions from those attending.

During the visit, Weerakkody also exchanged views with the academy's rector, Ambassador Muhammad Abdul Muhith, its director-general, Sikder Mohammad Ashrafur Rahman, and other officials.

Gayanga Dias, second secretary at Sri Lanka's High Commission, accompanied him to the academy.

The High Commission in Dhaka issued its account of the lecture and meetings on 30 September.