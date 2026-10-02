MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Today, Azerbaijan is a country deserving great respect on the international stage, President Ilham Aliyev said in his speech at the 8th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP).

The head of state emphasized that many prominent experts and analysts now classify Azerbaijan as a middle power.“This is characterized by numerous parameters. We have fully ensured our economic independence, and today we are a highly valued member of the international community, with our own destiny in our own hands.”

The 8th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) is being held at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku.

A total of 960 delegates were elected by YAP's district and city organizations to attend the congress.

As part of preparations for the 8th Congress, reporting conferences were held at 84 local party organizations from September 7 through 19. A total of 16,239 people participated in the conferences.

The reporting conferences featured reports on work carried out to fulfill the tasks set following the 7th Congress, while the results achieved were discussed.