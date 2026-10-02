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Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan To Attend The Official Unveiling Of Kenz De Rasasi At Beautyworld Middle East 2026
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 2nd October: Kenz De Rasasi, the newest outlook of Rasasi Perfumes – contemporary luxury fragrance house born from the heritage of Rasasi Perfumes, will make its official debut at Beautyworld Middle East on 6 October 2026, with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan attending as Chief Guest for the brand's official launch and unveiling. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn Salman Khan will join Mr. Anis Abdul Razzak, Owner of Rasasi Perfumes and Chairman of AAR Group, for the unveiling, marking a significant new chapter in the Rasasi fragrance legacy. Born from decades of perfumery heritage, Kenz De Rasasi has been created to rediscover and reimagine selected treasures from Rasasi's legacy for a new generation of fragrance consumers. The name itself reflects this philosophy. “Kenz” means“treasure” in Arabic, while“de” means“of” in French making Kenz De Rasasi,“The Treasures of Rasasi.” Rather than simply revisiting existing creations, Kenz De Rasasi reimagines each treasure in its entirety from the fragrance and formulation to the bottle, packaging, design, positioning, storytelling and overall consumer experience. The character and heritage at the heart of each creation are preserved, while being given a contemporary new expression. At Beautyworld Middle East 2026, Kenz De Rasasi will unveil eight fragrance collections, presenting the brand and its fragrance universe to international retailers, distributors, media, creators and the wider fragrance industry for the first time. Conceptualised and creatively driven by Mr. Anis Abdul Razzak, Owner of Rasasi Perfumes and Chairman of AAR Group, Kenz De Rasasi represents an evolution from within the Rasasi family. Drawing upon decades of perfumery expertise while establishing a distinctive identity of its own, the brand has been created with the ambition of building a globally recognised contemporary fragrance house from Dubai. Joining Mr. Anis Abdul Razzak for this milestone will be Bollywood superstar Salman Khan as Chief Guest, who will take part in the official launch and unveiling of Kenz De Rasasi at the brand's Z6-A12 booth from 2:00 PM on 6 October. The unveiling will bring together the heritage of Rasasi, the creative vision behind Kenz De Rasasi and one of Indian cinema's most recognised personalities for the official introduction of the brand to the global fragrance industry. Beautyworld Middle East marks the beginning of a new chapter for Kenz De Rasasi as it introduces its fragrance universe under one defining philosophy: KENZ DE RASASI – A LEGACY REIMAGINED.
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