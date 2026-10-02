Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan To Attend The Official Unveiling Of Kenz De Rasasi At Beautyworld Middle East 2026

MENAFN - Mid-East Info), the newest outlook of Rasasi Perfumes – contemporary luxury fragrance house born from the heritage of Rasasi Perfumes, will make its official debut at, withfor the brand's official launch and unveiling. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Salman Khan will join, for the unveiling, marking a significant new chapter in the Rasasi fragrance legacy.

Born from decades of perfumery heritage, Kenz De Rasasi has been created to rediscover and reimagine selected treasures from Rasasi's legacy for a new generation of fragrance consumers.

The name itself reflects this philosophy.

Rather than simply revisiting existing creations, Kenz De Rasasi reimagines each treasure in its entirety from the fragrance and formulation to the bottle, packaging, design, positioning, storytelling and overall consumer experience. The character and heritage at the heart of each creation are preserved, while being given a contemporary new expression.

At Beautyworld Middle East 2026,, presenting the brand and its fragrance universe to international retailers, distributors, media, creators and the wider fragrance industry for the first time.

Conceptualised and creatively driven by, Kenz De Rasasi represents an evolution from within the Rasasi family. Drawing upon decades of perfumery expertise while establishing a distinctive identity of its own, the brand has been created with the ambition of building a globally recognised contemporary fragrance house from Dubai.

Joining Mr. Anis Abdul Razzak for this milestone will be, who will take part in theat the brand's

The unveiling will bring together the heritage of Rasasi, the creative vision behind Kenz De Rasasi and one of Indian cinema's most recognised personalities for the official introduction of the brand to the global fragrance industry.

Beautyworld Middle East marks the beginning of a new chapter for Kenz De Rasasi as it introduces its fragrance universe under one defining philosophy: