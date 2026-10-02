Jolt Capital Expands Its Investment Platform Into Early Growth With The Acquisition Of Mirova's Private Equity Business

PARIS, FRANCE, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Jolt Capital, a private equity firm specialising in supporting European technology scale-ups, today announces the acquisition of Mirova's private equity business, extending its investment platform into the early-growth segment. The transaction includes the Mirova Environment Acceleration Capital (MEAC) and Mirova Impact Life Essentials (MILE) funds. The teams dedicated to these strategies will join Jolt Capital as part of the transaction, which also includes the transfer of the funds' entire investment portfolios. This will ensure continuity in the management of the funds and in the long-term support provided to their portfolio companies. Upon completion of the transfer, Jolt Capital will assume responsibility for the management of these funds.The acquisition expands Jolt Capital's investment platform further upstream, enabling the firm to support European advanced technology companies generating between €3 million and €10 million in revenue. This segment is directly adjacent to the investment universe of Jolt Capital's existing growth funds, which target deeptech scale-ups with revenues above €10 million.Within Jolt Capital, the incoming teams will benefit from additional capabilities to identify new opportunities, assess investments and support portfolio companies. In particular, they will be able to draw on Jolt Capital's network of value creation partners, which has been significantly expanded over the past 18 months and now comprises more than 20 seasoned experts operating internationally across the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, China and Korea. They will also benefit from an experienced Investor Relations team, further strengthened through the fundraising of Jolt Capital V, as well as from Jolt, Jolt Capital's proprietary technology platform, which leverages the latest AI technologies to enhance investment sourcing, analysis and portfolio monitoring.By expanding its investment scope to companies at an earlier stage of their growth journey, Jolt Capital is adding a new range of investment strategies to its platform, fully complementary to the deeptech growth expertise that has underpinned the firm's success for the past 15 years.Jean Schmitt, Managing Partner at Jolt Capital, said:“In line with our investment thesis, successive Jolt vintages in deeptech growth have demonstrated both the depth of opportunity and the persistent funding gap in this segment across Europe. At the same time, we have had to pass on a number of high-quality companies that had not yet reached the revenue threshold targeted by our funds. According to Jolt, there are approximately 20,000 such companies across Europe that meet our investment criteria but remain just below the maturity level addressed by our current strategies. Our ambition is not to become a venture capital investor, but rather to extend our reach into the adjacent early-growth segment, which is precisely the rationale behind this acquisition. We are delighted to welcome such a high-quality team to Jolt Capital and to further strengthen our contribution to financing the growth of the most promising companies, both in Europe and across other technology-intensive middle powers where we continue to expand our presence.”Marc Romano, CIO of Jolt Capital Early Growth & Managing Partner, added:“Our team has developed deep investment expertise in companies that have already demonstrated the relevance of their solutions and are entering a pivotal stage in their growth. By joining Jolt Capital, we will be able to continue deploying our strategies while benefiting from the firm's value creation capabilities and the strength of the Jolt platform. This is a particularly exciting opportunity to support our portfolio companies as they scale.”The investment strategies and impact objectives of the funds joining Jolt Capital are intended to remain unchanged. The relevant teams will continue to deploy their respective strategies and provide long-term support to all companies within their portfolios.Mirova Environment Acceleration Capital (MEAC) invests in early-growth companies across Europe, with investment tickets ranging from €5 million to €30 million, targeting innovative businesses addressing major environmental challenges.Mirova Impact Life Essentials (MILE) supports unlisted French and European growth companies with proven business models, leveraging innovative and technology-driven solutions to address key social and societal challenges.Jolt Capital already has a dedicated ESG team and also manages funds classified as Article 9 under the SFDR. The integration of this team, specialised in managing impact-focused early-growth funds, will further strengthen this investment dimension across the Jolt Capital platform.As part of the transaction, Jolt Capital was advised by Ambrym Advisory.

Phillipe Perez

Jolt Capital

+33 6 23 82 67 19

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Jolt Capital Expands Its Investment Platform into Early Growth with the Acquisition of Mirova's Private Equity Business News Provided By Jolt Capital October 02, 2026, 07:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Electronics Industry, Environment, IT Industry, Military Industry...



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