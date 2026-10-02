Tyrannus Angel Awards Announces 2026 Official Selection Celebrating the Human Spirit in AI Film

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, CA, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Tyrannus Foundation today announced the 34 films selected for the Tyrannus Angel Awards 2026, recognizing AI filmmaking that brings together visual artistry, creative innovation, and emotionally resonant storytelling. Chosen from 636 submissions representing 84 countries, the official selection reflects the growing ability of creators around the world to use AI to tell stories that move, inspire, and connect audiences.









The final award recipients will be announced on October 24 during AI Film Summit Los Angeles 2026 at City Club Los Angeles.

A Place for Ideas. An Opening for Creators.

The name Tyrannus draws inspiration from the story of Paul teaching and engaging in dialogue at the school of Tyrannus. For Tyrannus Foundation, that legacy carries the spirit of a“Prince's Academy”: a place where people from different backgrounds exchange ideas and create an influence that reaches across faiths, nations, and cultures.

“Angel” connects that vision to Los Angeles, the City of Angels. Beginning in the city that is home to Hollywood, the Awards aims to open a new doorway into the world of film for creators whose stories might previously have remained beyond the reach of traditional production.

As AI expands what filmmakers can create with limited resources, Tyrannus Angel Awards seeks to help meaningful stories find an audience-and help the people behind them find recognition, encouragement, and support. Its ambition extends to the communities those creators come from: that a filmmaker whose voice is recognized on a global stage can carry that encouragement home, illuminating new possibilities for others.

Recognizing the Humanity Behind the Image

The 2026 selection was guided by five considerations: visual artistry, the creative use of AI technology, storytelling ability, emotional impact, and the expression of hope and humanity.

According to the Foundation, this year's submissions included many works with exceptional imagery and sophisticated production techniques. The final selection places particular emphasis on how those creative achievements serve the story and shape the audience's experience.

The 34 selected films were chosen for their ability to leave an impression: a moment of recognition, a feeling of warmth, a renewed sense of possibility, or the pleasure of being drawn into an engaging story. The Awards values films that can entertain while giving audiences something meaningful to carry with them.

For the Foundation, these works demonstrate the emotional range emerging within AI filmmaking. Through the images and production methods, viewers can encounter the feelings, humanity, and creative soul of the people telling the stories. That connection between creator and audience is central to what Tyrannus Angel Awards seeks to recognize.

2026 Official Selection

The following works are listed in announcement order, without ranking. Inclusion in the official selection does not indicate a final award. Award recipients will be announced on October 24.

Unbreakable - Sebastian Rangel, United StatesCandy - Jiaze Li, United KingdomApocalypse Squad - Chao-Hsien Tseng, TaiwanENOUGH - Julia Martin, Russian FederationGabbit A Promise Kept - Wonnam Chai, South KoreaIf Stars Could Fall - Hsu Tien Hsiang, TaiwanINCUBUS - Julien Prevost, FranceNostalgia - Guillermo Jose Trujillo, ColombiaPRIZMA 1984 - Victor Korchik, United StatesNoor - Nishtha Shailajan, IndiaPARADISE ISLAND - MEHMET ALİ POYRAZ, TürkiyeThe Pastor Says - Mikhail Wolkonsky, United KingdomKnow you again - Arnaud Tardy, FrancePeking Opera Paradise - Jiayang Liang, ChinaTHE THREAD - Sheikh Jayed Bin Noor, BangladeshThe First Dance - Leopoldo Joe Nakata, BrazilDamascus Call (AI Shortfilm) - Abin Alex, IndiaSimple Things - Randell J Jackman, United States-BLUE- - TAEJOO PARK, South KoreaALEX&PROTO - Mark Vilther, IsraelDiary of an exoplanet biologist - Dongyuan Ma, ChinaThe Strawberry Cake - Bluesky Lan, United StatesKathársis: Reclaim the future - Guillermo Jose Trujillo, ColombiaThe Silent Protector - Kanishk Deshwal, IndiaHOPE - Nabil El Allouche, MoroccoECHO - Yassine Temime, Tunisia《MISSION MUST ARRIVE》 - Zhui Zheng, ChinaL'Ultimo Volo - Leonard Menchiari, ItalySilent Friends - Enyu Tao, ChinaMonkey King Legend - Emre Altay, TürkiyeSKUGGADALR: The Valley of Lost Shadows - Guillermo Jose Trujillo, ColombiaTHE BIN CHICKEN - Sejun Hwang, AustraliaKami - Dominic Higgins, Ian Higgins, United KingdomLoud silence - Ihor Khoroshylov, Ukraine

Nine Awards Across Three Categories

Tyrannus Angel Awards 2026 will present nine awards recognizing achievement in directing, screenwriting, and production:



Original: Best Director, Best Screenplay, and Best Production.

Adaptation: Best Director, Best Screenplay, and Best Production. Animation: Best Director, Best Screenplay, and Best Production.

Four special nominations will also be announced. Their specific titles will be revealed with the final results on October 24.









From Recognition to an Audience

The Tyrannus Angel Awards presentation will take place during AI Film Summit Los Angeles 2026, presented by Tyrannus Foundation on October 24, from 1:00–7:00 PM at City Club Los Angeles.

Award-winning films will be shown in the Summit's Screening Room and featured on AISCENIX through dedicated creator showcase pages, providing a place for audiences to discover the work and the filmmakers behind it beyond the event.

At the Creator Lab, attendees will experience how creators bring AI filmmaking to life through demonstrations and interactive presentations, offering a closer look at the processes that turn an idea into a cinematic experience.

Alongside the Awards, the Summit will feature conversations on film production, creative careers, distribution, and intellectual property, with opportunities for creators and industry professionals to meet and explore future collaboration.

Together, the Awards and Summit seek to connect recognition with opportunity: helping meaningful films reach audiences and supporting the creators who will shape what comes next.

For event information and tickets, users can visit aifilmsummit.co.

About Tyrannus Foundation

Tyrannus Foundation is the organization behind the Tyrannus Angel Awards and AI Film Summit Los Angeles. Its programs are designed to support creative exchange, recognize emerging approaches to AI-assisted filmmaking, and provide filmmakers with opportunities to present their work to broader audiences. Through the Awards, screenings, creator showcases, and industry programming, the Foundation seeks to connect filmmakers, creative professionals, and audiences around developments in AI-enabled storytelling.





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Tyrannus Angel Awards Announces 2026 Official Selection Celebrating the Human Spirit in AI Film

CONTACT: Chantel Chang...