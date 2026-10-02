Silvaco CEO Dr. Walden“Wally” Rhines Inducted Into The National Academy Of Engineering

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prestigious honor recognizes co-invention of the blue-light-emitting diode and a lifetime of leadership in the semiconductor industry

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silvaco Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SVCO) ("Silvaco"), a provider of AI-enabled TCAD and EDA solutions and semiconductor IP, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Walden C. "Wally" Rhines, has been inducted into the National Academy of Engineering (NAE) as a member of the Class of 2026. Election to the NAE is among the highest professional distinctions accorded to an engineer and recognizes individuals who have made outstanding contributions to engineering research, practice, education, and technological innovation.

Members of the National Academy of Engineering are elected by their peers from among the world's most accomplished engineers in industry, academia, and government. Founded in 1964, the NAE provides independent leadership and advice on engineering and technology issues critical to society, innovation, and economic progress.

Dr. Rhines was elected and inducted for his“co-invention of the blue-light-emitting diode and leadership in the semiconductor industry.” The honor recognizes both his pioneering technical contributions and his decades of leadership helping shape the global semiconductor ecosystem.

“Being elected to the National Academy of Engineering is among the greatest honors an engineer can receive,” said Dr. Rhines.“I am deeply grateful for this recognition and humbled to join an extraordinary community of innovators whose contributions have transformed industries and improved lives around the world. Throughout my career, I have been fortunate to work alongside outstanding colleagues, researchers, customers, and industry leaders whose collaboration made these achievements possible.”

Dr. Rhines has been a leading figure in the semiconductor and electronic design automation industries for decades. Throughout his career, he has helped advance technologies, business strategies, and industry collaboration that have contributed to the growth and evolution of the global semiconductor market. As CEO of Silvaco, he continues to guide the company's mission of accelerating innovation through advanced software solutions that enable semiconductor design, manufacturing, and surrogate modeling technologies.

The Class of 2026 will be formally inducted during the NAE Annual Meeting on October 4 in Washington, D.C. The meeting, themed“Engineering America: Building on 250 Years of Impact,” brings together leaders from government, industry, and academia to discuss the future of engineering, artificial intelligence, energy, biotechnology, engineering talent, and U.S. competitiveness.

About Silvaco

Silvaco is a provider of AI-enabled TCAD and EDA solutions, and SIP solutions that enable semiconductor design and digital twin modeling through AI software and innovation. Silvaco's solutions are used for semiconductor and photonics processes, devices, and systems development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, foundries, photonics, internet of things, and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design. Silvaco is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, and has a global presence with offices located in North America, Europe, Brazil, China, Egypt, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, and Vietnam. Learn more at silvaco.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on Silvaco Group, Inc.'s current expectations. The words“believe”,“estimate”,“expect”,“intend”,“anticipate”,“plan”,“project”,“will”, and similar phrases as they relate to Silvaco Group, Inc. are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current views and assumptions of Silvaco Group, Inc. and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations.

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