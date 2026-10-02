Tourism Board Names 16 Recipients For Bangaldesh Tourism Awards 2026

MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor)The recipients were selected from nominations submitted under different categories following scrutiny by a jury board comprising representatives from the government and private sector, according to a notice issued by the tourism board on October 1.The awards will be presented at a ceremony at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Centre in the capital on October 3, as part of the organization's celebrations marking World Tourism Day 2026.Shakawath's Six Control Points for Food Cost OptimizationInterContinental DhakaHotel AgrabadHansa - A Premium ResidenceSeven International LimitedFantasy Kingdom ComplexCharubala Homestay and ToursMV MallickThe Bengal Tours LimitedShareTripBD TicketsBangladesh Eco AdventuresNurani Sharmin AfrozMd. Sarowar Jahan (Mithu)Md. Naym-Ul-Islam AbirAbu Mohammad Salahuddin (Suman)The tourism board said the awards aim to recognize individuals, organizations, and tourism enterprises for their contributions to the sustainable development of the country's tourism industry, service quality, innovation, digital promotion, local community participation, women's and youth entrepreneurship, and conservation of environmental and cultural heritage.The board congratulated the selected recipients and requested representatives of the winning individuals and organizations to attend the award ceremony and the World Tourism Day program on October 3.

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