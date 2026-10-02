MENAFN - Pressat) BEYOND THE MIND: THE SCIENCE OF STILLNESS ASKS WHAT COMES AFTER SELF-DISCOVERY Guru Rajesh Ananda's The Science of Stillness enters the conversation shaped by modern spiritual classics, exploring the journey from inner stillness toward awakened and Divine Consciousness.

LONDON, UK - For decades, influential spiritual books such as The Untethered Soul by Michael A. Singer and The Power of Now and Stillness Speaks by Eckhart Tolle have encouraged millions of readers to reconsider their relationship with thought, identity, presence and the incessant activity of the mind.

But what comes next?

What happens when we begin to recognise that we are not simply the thoughts passing through our minds? What lies beyond self-observation? And could inner stillness be not the destination of the spiritual journey, but the doorway to something deeper?

These are among the questions explored in The Science of Stillness: Awakening Divine Consciousness – An Unfolding Meditative Journey, by Meditation Master and Spiritual Philosopher Guru Rajesh Ananda.

Rather than approaching stillness as simply a technique for finding calm in a stressful world, the book examines what may become possible when the mind's noise begins to settle: greater awareness, deeper love, a different relationship with the self, and ultimately the awakening of what Rajesh Ananda describes as Divine Consciousness.

FROM OBSERVING THE MIND TO EXPLORING CONSCIOUSNESS

Contemporary spiritual literature has introduced an enormous readership to ideas once largely confined to philosophical, mystical, and contemplative traditions.

The Untethered Soul, for example, explores the freedom that can emerge when awareness becomes less entangled with the mind's habitual voice. The Power of Now brought questions of presence and identification with thought into mainstream consciousness.

The Science of Stillness enters this same broad conversation from a different perspective.

Its central proposition is that becoming aware of the mind may be only one stage of a much greater inner journey.

The book moves from the restless thinking mind into questions of consciousness, meditation, love, the ego, awareness, the nature of the Divine and the possibility of spiritual awakening. Along the way, Rajesh Ananda brings together timeless spiritual philosophy with perspectives drawn from psychology and modern neuroscience.

The result is neither a conventional meditation manual nor an attempt to replace the spiritual works that preceded it.

Instead, it asks a deceptively simple question:

Once we have learned to step back from the mind, how deeply are we prepared to go?

STILLNESS IS NOT THE END OF THE JOURNEY

For Rajesh Ananda, stillness does not mean withdrawing from life.

Nor does it mean suppressing thought or attempting to remain permanently detached from the realities of the modern world.

Stillness is presented as an inner condition from which life can be experienced more clearly - a place where awareness can deepen and where the relationship between mind, heart and consciousness begins to change.

“I have enormous respect for the spiritual books that have helped millions of people begin questioning their identification with the thinking mind,” says Guru Rajesh Ananda.

“But spiritual discovery does not end when we learn to observe our thoughts. For many people, that is where a much deeper journey begins. When the mind becomes quieter, we begin to discover what has always existed beneath its noise. Stillness is not an escape from life. It is a doorway into experiencing life more deeply.”

This distinction lies at the heart of The Science of Stillness.

The book does not ask readers simply to believe in a particular spiritual philosophy. Instead, it repeatedly returns to direct experience - the idea that consciousness, stillness and the deeper dimensions of ourselves must ultimately be experienced rather than merely understood intellectually.

ARE READERS READY FOR THE NEXT STAGE OF THE INNER JOURNEY?

The continuing popularity of books exploring mindfulness, consciousness, meditation, presence and spiritual awakening suggests an enduring appetite for something deeper than conventional ideas of success and happiness.

For some readers, the first discovery may be that they do not have to believe every thought the mind produces.

Another may be learning to observe those thoughts without becoming consumed by them.

Another may be discovering the peace of the present moment.

But Rajesh Ananda argues that the journey need not finish there.

The Science of Stillness explores what happens when self-discovery begins to evolve into Self-realisation - when the question changes from“How can I quieten my mind?” to something much more fundamental:

Who am I beneath the mind itself?

And ultimately:

What is the nature of the consciousness through which I experience life?

Here, the book moves into territory encompassing the individual self, universal consciousness, love, and the Divine.

AN ANCIENT QUESTION FOR A MODERN WORLD

Although these questions are ancient, The Science of Stillness places them firmly within contemporary life.

Rajesh Ananda draws on decades of meditation and spiritual teaching while also examining where ancient contemplative understanding intersects with psychology and neuroscience.

The book explores the thinking mind, habitual mental patterns, emotional conditioning, meditation, awareness, consciousness, love and spiritual transformation without requiring the reader to subscribe to a particular religion or belief system.

Its underlying message is that spirituality need not require withdrawal from ordinary life.

It can instead transform how we experience lifeitself is experienced -how we think, feel, love, relate, and ultimately understand ourselves.

In this sense, The Science of Stillness is not simply about becoming calmer.

It is about discovering what might become possible when we are quiet enough to encounter something deeper within ourselves.

ABOUT THE SCIENCE OF STILLNESS

The Science of Stillness: Awakening Divine Consciousness – An Unfolding Meditative Journey is a contemporary spiritual self-help book that explores consciousness, meditation, inner peace, awareness, love, and spiritual awakening.

Blending timeless spiritual wisdom with psychology, meditation, and modern neuroscience, the book takes readers on a progressive journey from the activity of the thinking mind to deeper awareness and Divine Consciousness.

It is written for readers interested in consciousness, personal growth, meditation and spirituality, including those who have explored works such as The Untethered Soul, The Power of Now, Stillness Speaks and other contemporary books examining the inner life.

The book is available internationally in Kindle, paperback, hardcover and audiobook editions.

ABOUT GURU RAJESH ANANDA

Guru Rajesh Ananda, also known as The Meditation Guru, is a Meditation Master, Spiritual Philosopher and author who has devoted decades of his life to meditation, consciousness and spiritual unfoldment.

His approach emphasises direct experience rather than belief and explores the meeting point between timeless spiritual wisdom and contemporary understanding of the mind.

He is the author of The Science of Stillness: Awakening Divine Consciousness – An Unfolding Meditative Journey and continues his work in meditation and spiritual teaching through the Foundation for International Spiritual Unfoldment (FISU Meditation).

MEDIA / REVIEW ENQUIRIES

Guru Rajesh Ananda

Author of The Science of Stillness

Meditation Master. Spiritual Philosopher

Author website: rajeshananda

Book: The Science of Stillness: Awakening Divine Consciousness – An Unfolding Meditative Journey

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