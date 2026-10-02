Magic Hour Expands AI Video Editor With Free Access, Image References And API Support

MENAFN - Pressat) Magic Hour AI, Inc., the AI video and image creation platform, has expanded its AI Video Editor across a free browser workflow, supported image references and programmatic access.

The update is intended for video editors, agencies, developers and marketing teams in the UK and internationally. The editor supports prompt-based changes to uploaded clips, selectable models and resolutions, and image-reference guidance in compatible modes.

What the update offers

. Upload and trim an existing video

. Describe visual changes in natural language

. Choose a supported editing model and resolution

. Use image references in compatible workflows

Why it matters for UK creative teams

Generative editing is useful when a team needs to describe a visual change while retaining the source clip. A focused workflow makes the requested change and source material easier to evaluate together.

Practical uses

. A marketing team can change a setting or product detail in a clip

. A creator can restyle footage without rebuilding a timeline edit

. A developer can add supported video edits to an application workflow

A common question

What changes can prompt-based video editing make?

Current examples include adding, removing, replacing, restyling or enhancing visual elements. Results and available controls depend on the source video and selected model.

The capability is available now at

Features, models, limits and pricing can change. Generative results vary with source quality, prompts and settings. Organisations should review outputs for visual accuracy, rights, disclosure requirements and suitability before public or commercial use.

About Magic Hour AI, Inc.

Magic Hour is an AI video and image creation platform founded by David Hu and Runbo Li. It provides browser tools and APIs for generating and editing video, images and audio.