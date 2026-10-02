MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Prospect Markets to Present at the 9th Annual Cantech Investment Conference

October 02, 2026 3:01 AM EDT | Source: Prospect Prediction Markets Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2026) - Prospect Prediction Markets Inc. (TSXV: MKT) (OTCQB: MKTSF) (FSE: DEP) (" Prospect Markets " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at the 9th Annual Cantech Investment Conference, taking place on Thursday, October 8, 2026 at the Arcadian Loft, 401 Bay Street, 8th Floor, Toronto, Ontario. The conference is presented by Cantech Letter, with the Toronto Stock Exchange as title sponsor.

Johnny Chen, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Prospect Markets, will present at the conference, and members of the management team will be available for one-to-one meetings with investors throughout the day.

Investors interested in attending the conference or requesting a meeting with Prospect Markets can register at .

Repricing of Stock Options

The Company also announces that, subject to TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") acceptance and disinterested shareholder approval, it intends to reprice an aggregate of 2,050,000 stock options previously granted to certain officers, employees and consultants of the Company under the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan (the "Plan").

The affected options were granted with exercise prices ranging from $0.41 to $0.65 per common share and will be repriced to $0.31 per common share, representing the Market Price as determined under the policies of the TSXV and the terms of the Plan. All other terms of the affected options, including their expiry dates and vesting provisions, remain unchanged.

The repricing is intended to better align the interests of the Company's team with those of shareholders and to support the retention of key personnel. As certain of the affected options are held by an insider, the repricing is subject to disinterested shareholder approval, which the Company intends to seek at its next meeting of shareholders. The repricing will not take effect until all required approvals have been obtained.

About Prospect Markets

Prospect Markets is the prediction market platform built natively for sports. From the world's largest leagues to niche competitions, Prospect turns every sports moment into a tradable market. Fans trade peer-to-peer on outcomes using real-time data from our second-screen experience which transforms passive viewership into active market participation.

On behalf of the Company:

Johnny Chen

Chief Executive Officer

Email: ...

Web:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the Company's participation in the 9th Annual Cantech Investment Conference; the proposed repricing of stock options; the receipt of TSX Venture Exchange acceptance and disinterested shareholder approval for the repricing; the timing of the Company's next meeting of shareholders; the anticipated benefits of the repricing, including alignment of interests and retention of personnel; and the Company's strategic plans and initiatives.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks include, but are not limited to: the Company may not obtain TSX Venture Exchange acceptance or disinterested shareholder approval for the repricing on the anticipated timeline or at all; changes in market conditions; the Company's ability to execute its business strategy; the Company's ability to retain key personnel; regulatory developments relating to prediction markets, gaming, and digital assets; competition from established and emerging platforms; market acceptance and user adoption; the availability of financing; technological risks including cybersecurity; and other risk factors described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at .

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws. All forward-looking information in this press release is made as of the date hereof and is based on the beliefs, estimates, and opinions of management as of the date such statements are made.







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Source: Prospect Prediction Markets Inc.