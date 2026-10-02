ADF Neutralizes 88 Of 108 Russians Drones Used To Attack Ukraine Overnight

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram.

According to the statement, beginning at 18:00 on Thursday, October 1, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 108 strike UAVs, including Shahed-type drones (47 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and Parodiya-type decoy drones launched from the directions of Bryansk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, the temporarily occupied part of Donetsk region, and Hvardiiske in temporarily occupied Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

Ukrainian forces hit Russian Buk-M3 SAM system, Akatsiya self-propelled gun in Luhansk region

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00 on Friday, October 2, air defense forces had shot down or suppressed 88 enemy drones.

Hits by enemy aerial attack weapons were recorded at 11 locations, while downed drones or their debris fell at five locations.

The attack is ongoing. Several Russian UAVs remain in Ukrainian airspace.

As Ukrinform reported, on October 2, a 25-story residential building in Kyiv's Darnytskyi district was damaged in a Russian attack. One person was killed and two others were injured.