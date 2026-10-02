Russian Drones Damage Three Apartment Buildings In Sumy Overnight
"Three multi-story buildings were damaged as a result of a UAV strike, reportedly by a Molniya drone, on a residential apartment building," the statement said.
The strike was recorded overnight in the Zarichnyi district. Approximately 30 windows and balcony frames were blown out.
Nearby vehicles were also damaged.
According to preliminary information, no people were injured.Read also: Civilian enterprise damaged, fire breaks out in Rivne region following Russian attack
As Ukrinform reported, from the morning of October 1 to the morning of October 2, Russian forces carried out more than 40 strikes on 14 settlements in nine territorial communities in the Sumy region. Two men were injured.
Photo: Sumy City Military Administration
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