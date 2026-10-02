Russian Attacks In Kharkiv Region Leave Six People Injured Over Past Day
In a field near the village of Poliova in the Solonytsivka community, a 45-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy were injured. In Izium, a 63-year-old man was injured. A 59-year-old man was injured in the village of Zolochiv. In the village of Pisky-Radkivski in the Borova community, a 52-year-old man was injured. Near the village of Myronivka in the Zolochiv community, a 42-year-old man was injured.
Russian forces attacked the Kyivskyi and Osnovianskyi districts of Kharkiv with UAVs.Read also: Russian drones damage three apartment buildings in Sumy overnight
Russian forces actively used various types of weapons against the Kharkiv region: one multiple-launch rocket system, two guided aerial bombs, two Molniya-type UAVs, 17 FPV drones, and 109 UAVs whose types are still being determined.
Civilian infrastructure was damaged or destroyed, including a farm facility, warehouses, private houses, power lines, shops and vehicles.
As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces carried out nearly 20 attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region from the evening of October 1, injuring one man.
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